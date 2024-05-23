Skip to main content

    Register as a Non-Procurement Vendor to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    To determine if you should register as a non-procurement vendor, please see below.

    Non-Procurement Vendors

    Non-Procurement vendors cannot self-certify as a small, diverse business or place bids.

    Choose Non-Procurement as your vendor type if one of the following describes you: 

    • Borrower/Loan Recipient,
    • Day Care,
    • Fire Company,
    • Grantee or Grant Recipient,
    • Government Entities,
    • Other Non-Procurement,
    • Real Estate Leasing or Lessor,
    • School District or Cyber School,
    • Service Provider to Victim of Crime or Victim of Crime,
    • Utility Provider.

    For further instructions on registering as a Non-Procurement vendor, select the MP4 option below for recorded instructions or the PDF option for written step-by-step instructions.

    MP4

    Recorded instructions for Non-Procurement Vendor Registration.

    Please note that at this time an Office365 account is required to view MP4 files.  Live.com, MSN, corporate, Hotmail, etc. accounts may be tied to an Office365 account, in which case they would be acceptable.

    Go to MP4
    PDF

    Written instructions for Non-Procurement Vendor Registration.

     

     

     

     

     

    Go to PDF
