Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Register as a Foreign Vendor to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    To determine if you should register as a foreign vendor, please see below.

    keystone logo for the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget

    For Right-to-Know Law requests for the Office of the Budget, please go to our Right-to-Know Law Request page.