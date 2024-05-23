Register as a Foreign Vendor to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Foreign Vendors (based outside the U.S.)
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires vendors based outside the United States to provide a Form W8, which identifies the entity's foreign tax identification number, or FTIN.
Each Form W8 pertains to specific types of entities. Please review the descriptions below and select the appropriate form for your organization.
Only one form may be submitted for each organization. Forms must include an FTIN to be processed.
W8BEN Certificate of Foreign Status of Beneficial Owner for U.S. Tax Withholding and Reporting (individuals) (PDF)
W8BENE Certificate of Status of Beneficial Owner for U.S. Tax Withholding and Reporting (Entities) (PDF)
W8CE Notice of Expatriation and Waive of Treaty Benefits (PDF)
W8ECI Certificate of Foreign Person's Claim That Income is Effectively Connected with the Conduct of a Trade or Business in the United States (PDF)
W8EXP Certificate of Foreign Government or Other Foreign Organization for United States Tax Withholding and Reporting (PDF)
W8IMY Certificate of Foreign Intermediary, Foreign Flow-Through Entity, or Certain US Branches for US Tax Withholding and Reporting (PDF)
W9 Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification (PDF)