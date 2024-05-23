Sign Up for Self-Service Payment Look Up for My Pennsylvania Office of the Budget Vendor Account

Skip to main content

    About the Self-Service Payment Lookup

    The Self-Service Payment Lookup Tool provides two reports:  Invoices-In-Process and Vendor Payments.  The reports include the most current 60 days' activities and can be downloaded to Excel or .pdf. 

    Note:  The following invoice types will not appear:  XML, EDI, Liquor Control Board, agency interface, Department of General Services construction invoices.

    Visit our Self-Service Payment Lookup / Audit Confirmation page to learn more.

     

    Registration Requirements

    • Keystone Login is required.  If not yet registered, see Not Registered for Keystone Login? section below to register.  This step only needs to be completed once per vendor record.
    • Each vendor contact user registers for their own access. 
    • See Resources section below for step-by-step instructions. 

     

    Not Registered for Keystone Login?

    Visit the KEYSTONE LOGIN page to register.

     

    Start Using Self-Service Payment Lookup

    To start using the Self-Service Payment Lookup Tool, 

    Go to OB Business Partner Portal - Vendor Services

    Or to learn more, visit our Self-Service Payment Lookup / Audit Confirmation page to start using the tool.

     

    Resources

