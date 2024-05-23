Sign Up for Self-Service Payment Look Up for My Pennsylvania Office of the Budget Vendor Account

About the Self-Service Payment Lookup
The Self-Service Payment Lookup Tool provides two reports: Invoices-In-Process and Vendor Payments. The reports include the most current 60 days' activities and can be downloaded to Excel or .pdf.
Note: The following invoice types will not appear: XML, EDI, Liquor Control Board, agency interface, Department of General Services construction invoices.
Visit our Self-Service Payment Lookup / Audit Confirmation page to learn more.
Registration Requirements
- Keystone Login is required. If not yet registered, see Not Registered for Keystone Login? section below to register. This step only needs to be completed once per vendor record.
- Each vendor contact user registers for their own access.
- See Resources section below for step-by-step instructions.
Not Registered for Keystone Login?
Visit the KEYSTONE LOGIN page to register.
Start Using Self-Service Payment Lookup
To start using the Self-Service Payment Lookup Tool,
Resources