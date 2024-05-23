Skip to main content

    FOR VENDORS

    Request a copy of a 1099 from the PA Office of the Budget

    Contact Us

    Payable Services Center 1099 Unit:

    • Send us an email
    • Toll Free:  877-435-7363, ext. 4
    • Fax:  717-214-0140

    Please always include your Account Number with all communications.

     

    About IRS 1099 and B Notices

    Form 1099

    The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Payable Services Center submits reportable financial transactions to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) through one of the following forms:

    • 1099 MISC - Miscellaneous
    • 1099 S - Real Estate Transactions
    • 1099 INT - Interest
    • 1099 NEC - Non-employer Compensation

    IRS B Notices

    IRS 1st B Notices

    • Notify individuals/organizations that the name and tax identification number submitted on IRS (Internal Revenue Service) Form 1099 do not match IRS records.
    • Include an IRS W-9, Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification Form.  Per IRS rules for 1st B Notices, the IRS W-9 is to be filled out, signed, dated, and returned.  This provides the correct information so the Commonwealth's records may be corrected.
    • Are mailed or emailed to vendors between October and December annually.
    Please always include your Account Number on all documentation.

    IRS 2nd B Notices

    • Notify individuals/organizations that failed to respond to a 1st B Notice that they must validate their name and tax identification number.
      • To address, individuals are required to submit a copy of their Social Security card (front and back).
      • To address, organizations are required to submit a copy of their IRS Letter 147C, confirming the correct name and tax identification number as registered with the IRS.
    • Are mailed or emailed to vendors between September and December annually.
    • Please always include your Account Number on all documentation.

