Request a copy of a 1099 from the PA Office of the Budget

Contact Us
Payable Services Center 1099 Unit:
- Send us an email
- Toll Free: 877-435-7363, ext. 4
- Fax: 717-214-0140
Please always include your Account Number with all communications.
About IRS 1099 and B Notices
Form 1099
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Payable Services Center submits reportable financial transactions to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) through one of the following forms:
- 1099 MISC - Miscellaneous
- 1099 S - Real Estate Transactions
- 1099 INT - Interest
- 1099 NEC - Non-employer Compensation
IRS B Notices
IRS 1st B Notices
- Notify individuals/organizations that the name and tax identification number submitted on IRS (Internal Revenue Service) Form 1099 do not match IRS records.
- Include an IRS W-9, Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification Form. Per IRS rules for 1st B Notices, the IRS W-9 is to be filled out, signed, dated, and returned. This provides the correct information so the Commonwealth's records may be corrected.
- Are mailed or emailed to vendors between October and December annually.
- Please always include your Account Number on all documentation.
IRS 2nd B Notices
- Notify individuals/organizations that failed to respond to a 1st B Notice that they must validate their name and tax identification number.
- To address, individuals are required to submit a copy of their Social Security card (front and back).
- To address, organizations are required to submit a copy of their IRS Letter 147C, confirming the correct name and tax identification number as registered with the IRS.
- Are mailed or emailed to vendors between September and December annually.
- Please always include your Account Number on all documentation.
More Information
Visit the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website.