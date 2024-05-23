Request a copy of a 1099 from the PA Office of the Budget

Notify individuals/organizations that the name and tax identification number submitted on IRS (Internal Revenue Service) Form 1099 do not match IRS records.

Include an IRS W-9, Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification Form. Per IRS rules for 1st B Notices, the IRS W-9 is to be filled out, signed, dated, and returned. This provides the correct information so the Commonwealth's records may be corrected.