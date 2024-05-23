Apply to the Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) Program

Why Share a Home?
Some people like the idea of having another person around the house. Others are looking for an affordable place to live or a way to supplement their income in order to meet household expenses. In some cases, it enables the older adult to remain in their home and community.
Homesharing offers the homeowner:
- Income to help with expenses
- A responsible tenant
Homesharing offers the home seeker:
- A private bedroom with agreed upon, shared common spaces
- Affordable rent
Homesharing may offer participants help with household tasks or other agreed upon services. It may also offer the home seeker reduced rent in exchange for services.
How does SHARE Work?
A homeowner and home seeker meet separately with the SHARE Housing Counselor to discuss needs and preferences, complete the application, and provide references.
The SHARE Housing Counselor will:
- Conduct reference and background checks
- Identify potential home share matches
- Introduce the homeowners and home seekers
- Coordinate the written homesharing agreement
- Oversee trial living periods
- Provide ongoing support during the term of the agreement
- Connect the participants to other community resources.
Who is Eligible?
Older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans, working professionals, college students, individuals at-risk of homelessness, single-parents, or people simply wishing to share their lives and homes with others. SHARE participants must be at least 18 years of age and one of the individuals in the match must be over 60.
Allegheny County
Tina White
(412) 350-4254
DHS-AAAHouse@alleghenycounty.us
Bucks County
Shannon Walsh
(215) 303-2102
c-swalsh@buckscounty.org
Carbon County
Kellie Cummings
Carbon County Area Agency on Aging
(570) 249-1159
kcummingssharecoordinator@ptd.net
Crawford County
Gwen Smith
Active Aging, Inc.
(814) 336-1792 Ext. 165
gsmith@activeaging.org
Lackawanna County
Kecia Snyder
Lackawanna SHARE Housing Counselor
(570) 963-6781 Ext. 1306
snyderke@lackawannacounty.org
Lehigh County
Annette Rodriguez
(610) 936-2082
annette@lvactivelife.org
Monroe County
Kelly Foley
(570) 832-0538
kfoley@pikepa.org
Montgomery County
Deborah Solodar
(484) 682-7804
dsolodar@fsmontco.org
Northampton County
Alberto Martinez
(484) 894-2961
alberto@LVactivelife.org
Northumberland, Union-Snyder Counties
Todd Kiger
(570) 238-2868
todd.kiger@ncaging.org
Pike County
Heather Dodd
(570) 832-5133
hdodd@pikepa.org
Wayne County
Christina Grape-Garvey
(570) 817-3236
cgrapegarvey@pikepa.org
Available SHARE Homes
This is a current list of available SHARE homes. The list is updated each month.
Available Hosts:
- Southampton – Host has two cats, no additional animals. Host is non-smoker, and would like a non-smoker, very casual drinker. Home is two stories, on a cul-de-sac. 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room, full kitchen. Sharer would have a fully furnished bedroom on second floor with a full bathroom right next door. Host would like someone who can help with sweeping & mopping, cooking, occasionally feeding cats, and running errands. Host would also like a contribution to living expenses. Home is about 15min walk from public transit so a car would be best. Rent
- Ottsville – Host is non-smoker/non-drinker, looking for a non-smoking/non-drinker. Apartment has a fully furnished bedroom located on first floor and a shared bathroom. Host has two cats and would be open to an additional cat. (Host is extremely neat and clean and wants the same.) Apartment is located on first floor with approx. 4 steps into building. Pay washer and dryer are located across the hall. Host is looking for contribution to living expenses. Sharer would need their own vehicle because area is quite rural.
- Philadelphia (East Oak Lane) – Host has a two-story home, one and a half baths. Second floor furnished bedroom with two twin beds, basement laundry. On street parking, backyard, outdoor shed and basement storage. Close to public transportation. One cat in home, no additional pets allowed. Seeking non-smoker, non-drinker. Host would like some help with housework and a contribution towards living expenses.
- Newtown – Host has two story townhouse, private second floor furnished bedroom and private bath. Laundry, internet, deck, and yard. One large dog, no other pets are allowed no smoking, some drinking okay. Host is looking for a contribution towards living expenses.
- Quakertown – Host has an in-law suite with fully furnished living room, bedroom, kitchen, and full bathroom to offer in exchange for help caring for disabled son. Home has washer and dryer, large yard, private driveway, and parking. Looking for a non-smoker, non-drinker, someone quiet, and must have a minimum of a driver’s license. Family has one cat, a pony, and a donkey. Open to additional cat or dog on case-by-case basis.
For Bucks County, please contact Shannon Walsh at (215) 303-2102 or c-swalsh@buckscounty.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Lansford Area - Home Host looking for sharer. One room available on second floor. There is a stair glide on stairs. Shared bathroom and common areas. Laundry on premises. Located in town, access to local amenities and public transportation. No pets. Home Host looking for contribution of living.
- Lansford Area - Home Host looking for sharer. One room available on second floor. Shared bathroom and common areas. Laundry and parking on premises. Located in quiet part of town, access to local amenities and public transportation. No pets. Home Host has dogs, sharer has to be ok with dogs. Home Host looking for contribution of living.
- Jim Thorpe Area - Home Host looking for sharer. One bedroom on third floor. Sharer can have access to small living area on basement level with private bathroom and entrance as well. Laundry on premises. Located in a quiet part of town, access to local amenities and public transportation. Home Host has a cat, no additional pets. Home Host looking for contribution of living and assistance with housework.
For Carbon County, please call Kellie Cummings, SHARE Housing Counselor at (570) 249-1159 or email kcummingssharecoordinator@ptd.net if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Meadville area – Home host prefers no dogs, no smoking, is ok with responsible alcohol use, looking for a 60+ sharer, townhouse, with a 2nd floor bedroom and "bonus" room available, shared bath, laundry is available, is close to bus stop, parking is available if sharer has a car.
- Meadville area – Home host with a cat, no smoker, second floor furnished set-up with private bath/laundry, Wi-Fi available, enjoys movies and jigsaw puzzles, close to town but sharer would need a car, off street parking.
- Meadville area – Home host prefers no pets (is in process of adopting a dog), No smoking, no alcohol. Would need a bed, room furnished with a couch and chair. Wi-Fi available. Split entry with bedroom in the bottom floor with a private ½ bath. Home is on the bus route. Host enjoys outdoors and relaxing on the deck.
- Meadville area – Host looking for a 60+ sharer, has a second-floor furnished bedroom with a shared bath. Wi-Fi available. No smoking, ok with responsible alcohol use. Has 3 cats preferred no additional pets. Within walking distance of bus stop, and off-street parking.
- Meadville area – Host prefers no pets but may consider a dog. Offering an unfurnished mother-in-law suite, kitchen area of suite has no appliances. Private bathroom, ranch style home with 10 steps outside to enter home. Cable and Wi-Fi available, off-street parking (car needed). Outside smoking permitted, responsible alcohol use.
- Saegertown – Host would consider outdoor smoker, has a cat, looking for a sharer that can assist with outdoor chores and maintenance, furnished room second floor, and bonus room equipped as a small kitchenette, shared bath, Wi-Fi available. Enjoys outdoors, movies. Within walking distance of a bus stop, grocery shopping, and off-street parking.
- Conneaut Lake – Host is a smoker, has a dog, looking for a sharer willing to assist with rental homes, would prefer no pets, no alcohol. Furnished room, shared bath. Within walking distance of downtown Conneaut Lake, off street parking. Willing to negotiate financial contribution in exchange for work.
- Conneaut Lake – Host is looking for someone to share her vacation home, she visits for 6 months of the year. She would prefer no pets, no smoking, responsible alcohol use. Sharer would need own furnishings, second floor bedroom and shared bathroom. Within walking distance of downtown Conneaut Lake, off street parking.
- Linesville area – Host has a large 2 story farmhouse. Loft bedroom off the kitchen 15 steps/shared bathroom. No smoking or alcohol use, Sharer must love cats and dogs and be willing to live in a remote location, must have a car.
- Centerville area – Host owns a mobile home, 3 steps to enter, private bath, laundry. Host has 2 small dogs, prefers no additional animals. Host enjoys flower gardens, bird watching and movies. Smoking/alcohol use in moderation. Remote location, host is willing to assist with basic transportation.
- Centerville area – Host resides in a large 2 story farmhouse, Second floor bedroom and private bath, laundry in basement. The host has a cat, no additional animals. Smoking/alcohol use in moderation. Sharer must be willing to help with cooking, cleaning, and laundry. Remote location sharer would need a car, host is willing to transport to appointments if necessary. Host is willing to accept help with chores in for a reduction in financial contribution.
- Springboro – Host resides in a cape cod, with second floor bedroom, shared first floor bath, Wi-Fi available, no smoking, no drinking, Host has a small dog. Due to location a car is a must, (one mile out of Springboro). Host willing to negotiate financial contribution with a resource exchange for assistance with outdoor chores.
- Cambridge Springs – Host resides in a rental home, with a main floor furnished bedroom and private bath. Host has a dog, is ok with outdoor smoking/alcohol use in moderation. Sharer does need a car, off street parking. Within walking distance of downtown Cambridge Springs.
For Crawford County, please contact Gwen Smith at (814) 336-1792 Ext. 165 or gsmith@activeaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Currently no available opportunities
For Lackawanna County, please contact Kecia Snyder at (570) 963-6781 Ext. 1306 or snyderke@lackawannacounty.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Allentown – Female home host seeks a female home sharer. Nonsmoker and no pets. First floor furnished bedroom with semi-private bathroom. Host is looking for contribution to living expenses and resource exchange.
- Alburtis – Female home host seeks a male/female sharer. Home host does have a physical disability. There are 2 cats in the home, no smoker. There is a chair glide in the home. Home has a 2nd floor furnished bedroom with private bath and private parking. Host is looking for contribution to living expenses, companionship and resource exchange.
- Allentown – Female home host seeks home sharer. First floor with separate entrance and bathroom. Home host does have a dog and prefers no other pets. Home host is looking for contribution to living expenses.
- Coopersburg – Male home host seeking home sharer. Nonsmoker and no pets. Second floor, unfurnished bedroom and semi-private bath. Host is looking for contribution to living expenses, companionship and resource exchange.
Please contact Annette Rodriguez at (610) 936-2082 or annette@lvactivelife.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Arrow Lake Area – Home Host looking for Sharer. No smoking, no drinking. One-bedroom, shared bath.
- Long Pond – Home Host looking for Sharer. One-bedroom, shared bath. No pets. Looking for contribution to household expenses.
- Cherry Valley – Home Host couple looking for Sharer. Private caretaker cabin. Looking for help inside the main home including cooking, housework, companionship. No Pets. Looking to begin sharing October 1, 2024.
- Brodheadsville – Home host looking for Sharer and would prefer a couple. No pets. Looking for contribution to household expenses.
- Saylorsburg – Home host looking for Sharer. No pets. Must be able to construct own bedroom in large walk basement with private entrance. Looking for help around the home and contribution to household expenses.
For Monroe County, please contact Kelly Foley at (570) 832-0538 or kfoley@pikepa.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Pottstown – Host has a shared bathroom and a loft bedroom. Bedroom is located on third floor, balance of apartment is located on second floor. No pets, host has 2 cats and a bird. Non-smoker only. Is interested in contribution toward living expenses.
- Souderton – Host has 2-bedroom apartment with shared bath. She has 2 cats, turtles, fish. Interested in a contribution toward living expenses. Apartment is up one flight of stairs,
- West Norriton – Host has private bedroom/bath on the second floor of home. Host has 3 dogs and does not want any more pets in the home. Interested in a contribution toward living expenses.
- Bridgeport – Host has a bedroom with shared bath located on second level of townhome. Host has a cat and doesn't want any additional pets in the home. Interested primarily in a contribution toward living expenses.
Please contact Deborah Solodar at (484) 682-7804 or dsolodar@fsmontco.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Easton Area – Home host looking for sharer. Financial compensation plus assistance with maintenance and chores. Bedroom and bath on 2nd floor. Host is on oxygen. No pets. No smokers. Near buses and shopping areas.
- Bethlehem Area – Home host seeking financial compensation and services for either bedroom or basement if seeker wants to renovate. Dog friendly. No smokers.
- Easton Area – Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. No smokers or drinkers, no pets. Must be independent
- Tatamy Area – Home host seeking sharer for 1st floor bedroom. Free parking available. Financial compensation plus services. No pets.
- Bethlehem Area – Home host looking for sharer for single story home. Basement and yard access, parking available. Seeking financial compensation and companionship. Must be dog friendly.
- Easton Area – Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. 2nd floor bedroom, parking on the street.
- Bethlehem Area – Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. 2nd floor bedroom in condo. No pets, no smokers.
- Freemansburg Area – Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation plus services. 2nd floor bedroom. Must be dog friendly.
Please contact Alberto Martinez at (484) 894-2961 or alberto@LVactivelife.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Northumberland - Home host seeking home seeker for significant in-home support. Home host demonstrating age-related difficulties in completing larger household tasks. Other members reside at home. Home host wanting a home seeker to engage in mutually satisfying activities. Home host would be able to provide a home seeker with transportation. Moderate consumption of alcohol acceptable and outdoor smoking acceptable. Home host negotiable on the contribution to living expenses.
- Snydertown - Experience a historic town in the heartland of central PA. Home host inviting a home seeker in home for assistance with chores, and contribution to living expenses. Home host maintains a regular routine, enjoys cooking, exercising, and attending religious functions. Searching for a home seeker who shares similar interest. Home seeker wanting to engage in mutually satisfying activities and social interaction. Fully furnished room available to home seeker. No smoking and moderate consumption of alcohol would be acceptable.
- Sunbury - Second floor bedroom available to home seeker in exchange for contributions to living expenses and assistance with household chores. Home host searching for a home seeker to aid with household task. Home host having difficulties in household completion and becomes tired when completing household task. Would be negotiable on the contribution to living expenses if home seeker is able to assist in completing household task. Home host accepting of small animals, would allow moderate drinking, and smoking outside. Can assist home seeker with transportation needs, and meal preparation.
- Watstown - Second floor bedroom available in country setting outside the historic town of Watstown. Home host seeking home seeker to increase companionship in the home and community settings. Home host presenting heart condition increasing the challenge in completing physically intensive chores. Requesting assistance with yard work and chores around the house. Host would allow outdoor smoking and would be accepting of someone who drinks on special occasions. Host neither smokes nor drinks. Host wanting to split bills and contribution to living expenses is negotiable on the amount of resource exchange that a home sharer could or be willing to complete.
- Watstown - Home host seeking a home seeker for in-home care. Home seeker smokes and would be accepting of home seeker who smokes and consumes alcohol. Home host has a couple of cats, which home host needs assistance with cleaning up after cats. Home host looking for transportation to medical appointments and other outing in the surrounding communities. Home host has a small 1st floor bedroom that would need to be furnished. Home seeker would share bathroom with home host. Contribution to living expenses would be negotiable on the amount of resource exchange that a home seeker could provide.
- Kulpmont - Home host welcoming a home seeker into a two-story home with a furnished 2nd floor bedroom who can assist home host with companionship, organizing, cooking, and housekeeping. Home host has a domesticated pigeon. Home seeker would need to be accepting of pigeon. Home host would allow outdoor smoking and moderate consumption of alcohol. Contribution to living expenses negotiable on the amount of resource exchange home seeker can provide.
For Northumberland and Union/Snyder Counties, please contact Todd Kiger at (570) 495-2372 or todd.kiger@ncaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Bushkill – Female Host, has three dogs and will accept Sharer with a dog. Smoking prohibited. Private bathroom for Sharer. Zero step entry, wheelchair accessible
- Newfoundland – Female Host, 4-bedroom home, open to accept 3 Sharers to Share home. Host seeking assistance with chores and upkeep of home. Sharers must have own transportation.
- Newfoundland – Female Host with home on 30 acres. Outdoor smoking and pets permitted. Sharer would have private bathroom on second floor of home.
- Hemlock Farms – Male Host with current female sharer. Second floor room. Smoking prohibited indoor and outdoor. Beautiful, gated community with many amenities. Sharer must have own transportation.
- Bushkill (Pine Ridge) – Male Host. Pets and indoor smoking permitted. Outdoor smoking and alcohol permitted. LBGTQ friendly. Host needs assistance with outdoor chores.
- Milford (Woodlands) – Male Host. Sharer must be 60 or older. Smoking, Alcohol, and pets prohibited.
For Pike County, please contact Heather Dodd at hdodd@pikepa.org or (570) 832-5133 if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- Selinsgrove - Home host seeking home seeker for significant resources exchange. Home host demonstrating age related difficulties, which has made completing larger task more of challenge. Home host looking to increase companionship in the home and engage in mutually satisfying activities. Accepting of variety of different lifestyles. Home sharer would need to be able to operate a riding lawn mower. Contribution to living expenses is negotiable on the ability of home sharer to complete resources exchange requested by home host. Outdoor smoking and moderate consumption of alcohol acceptable. Home is nestled in scenic country setting that any outdoors person could enjoy.
For Northumberland and Union/Snyder Counties, please contact Todd Kiger at (570) 495-2372 or todd.kiger@ncaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
Available Hosts:
- West Milton – Home host seeking home seeker for in-home support and transportation to medical appointments. Home host works full-time from home. Home host suffered an unfortunate medical event, which has caused blindness in peripheral vision. Seeking home seeker that can assist with everyday living tasks. Must have valid driver’s license and be able to assist with transportation needs. No smokers, moderate consumption of alcohol acceptable. Would have furnished room with cable TV and all the amenities of the common areas would be available to home seeker.
For Northumberland and Union/Snyder Counties, please contact Todd Kiger at (570) 495-2372 or todd.kiger@ncaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024
·Available Hosts:
- Moscow – Host looking for sharer. Outdoor smoker, alcohol and cat permitted. Host has a pet cat. Sharer will have their own bathroom.
- Waymart – Host has a farmhouse on scenic dairy farm. Second floor bedroom with private bath. Contribution to household expenses requested, along with some assistance with errands and companionship. Host has two outside dogs, besides many cows.
- Lakewood – Host looking for sharer. Pets, smoking, and alcohol permitted. Security, meal preparation, and some housework requested.
- Honesdale – Host has a beautiful Victorian home, close to library, hospital, and local businesses. No pets or smoking; alcohol permitted. Sharer will have private living quarters on the third floor, including bedroom and bathroom. Financial contribution for household expenses requested.
- Waymart – Host has beautiful rural home. Outdoor smoking and alcohol permitted. Handicapped accessible. Dog prohibited, but host has a service dog.
For Wayne County, please contact Christina Grape-Garvey at cgrapegarvey@pikepa.org or (570) 817-3236 if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: October 2024