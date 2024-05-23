Skip to main content

    Help with Prescriptions

    Apply for the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) Program

    Pennsylvania's prescription assistance programs for older adults, PACE and PACENET, offer low-cost prescription medication to qualified residents, age 65 and older. 

    PACE and PACENET - Prescription Assistance Program

    PACE and PACENET work with Medicare Part D plans and other prescription drug plans such as retiree/union coverage, employer plans, Medicare Advantage (HMO, PPO) and Veterans’ Benefits (VA) to lower out-of-pocket costs for medications.  

    As of February 2022, PACENET income limits increased by $6,000. Residents who were not eligible in the past, may now be eligible with the new income limits in place. 

    Eligibility

    PACE and PACENET eligibility is determined by your previous calendar year’s income. 

    • You must be 65 years of age or older.
    • A Pennsylvania resident for at least 90 days prior to the date of application.
    • You cannot be enrolled in the Department of Human Service's Medicaid prescription benefit.
    • Income requirements based on previous year gross income

    PACE Income Limits

    • For a single person, total income must be $14,500 or less.
    • For a married couple, combined total income must be $17,700 or less.

    PACENET Income Limits

    • For a single person, total income can be between $14,501 and $33,500
    • For a married couple, combined total income can be between $17,701 and $41,500

    How to Apply

    You can apply by phone, online application or by mailing a paper application.

    Apply by Phone

    Call to apply by phone. Please have income and insurance information available.

    1-800-225-7223

    Online Application

    Complete an online application by visiting the PACE website.

    Print Your Application

    Send your completed application by mail, fax or email. Mail: PACE/PACENET, PO Box 8806, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8806 | Fax: 1-888-656-0372 | Email: papace@primetherapeutics.com​

    Print Your Application in Spanish

    Print Your Application in Spanish

Send your completed application by mail, fax or email. Mail: PACE/PACENET, PO Box 8806, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8806 | Fax: 1-888-656-0372 | Email: papace@primetherapeutics.com