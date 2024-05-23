Apply for Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Funding

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), enacted as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), continues to fund the TA Set-Aside through 2026. The federal guidance is available on the Federal Highway Administration website.

Eligible projects may include the following:

bicycle and pedestrian facilities

bicycle and pedestrian education (grades K-12)

conversion of abandoned railway corridors to trails

construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas

outdoor advertising management

historic preservation and rehab of historic transportation facilities

vegetation management

archaeological activities

vulnerable road user safety assessment activities

stormwater management

stormwater management wildlife mortality mitigation

Projects in areas designated as PA Byways, within DCNR Heritage Areas, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, or affiliated with the National Park Service may be eligible under the construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas.