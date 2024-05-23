Submit Building Plans for Labor & Industry Code Enforcement Review

Application packages (plans and all other required submission documentation) are mailed to the Department. Please click here for fee schedule. Fees paid cover plan review and inspections.

The department is now offering expedited plan review performed within seven days of receipt of a written request for an additional cost. It is also offering inspections outside of normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding holidays) upon written request from the applicant at an additional cost.

Intake-staff receive application materials at our reception area on the 16th Floor of the Labor and Industry Building. The submission package is examined to ensure that all required information is included in the submission.

Application packages that are grossly deficient will be mailed back to the applicant. If the deficiencies are not extensive, the project will be stored in a temporary holding area, and staff will communicate with the applicant about items needed to complete the application package. If the requested information is not received in ten (10) calendar days, the plans will be returned to the applicant.