Submit Building Plans for Labor & Industry Code Enforcement Review

Building Plans for Labor & Industry Code Enforcement Overview
Application packages (plans and all other required submission documentation) are mailed to the Department. Please click here for fee schedule. Fees paid cover plan review and inspections.
The department is now offering expedited plan review performed within seven days of receipt of a written request for an additional cost. It is also offering inspections outside of normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding holidays) upon written request from the applicant at an additional cost.
Intake-staff receive application materials at our reception area on the 16th Floor of the Labor and Industry Building. The submission package is examined to ensure that all required information is included in the submission.
Application packages that are grossly deficient will be mailed back to the applicant. If the deficiencies are not extensive, the project will be stored in a temporary holding area, and staff will communicate with the applicant about items needed to complete the application package. If the requested information is not received in ten (10) calendar days, the plans will be returned to the applicant.
Building Plans for Labor & Industry Code Enforcement Review Process
All complete applications will be assigned to plans examiners in the order of the dates received. After reviewing the drawings for code compliance, one of the following will occur:
- If the plans require non-design changes but otherwise comply with the UCC, one set of approved plans with the required changes marked in red will be mailed to the applicant, along with a UCC Building Permit and information pertaining to inspections. (A second set of approved plans will be delivered to the construction site by an L&I inspector, where it must be retained and provided to any Department code official, upon request).
- If the plans fail to comply in multiple areas or to a significant degree, the project will be rejected, and one set of plans will be mailed back to the applicant. The Department will include a list of deficiencies (this may be incomplete if the information presented was insufficient to make decisions about code compliance).
- If the plans are not approvable as submitted but do not demonstrate the level of deficiency described in case number 2, the Department will transmit a list of required changes (electronically, via regular mail or via fax) and request that three revised plan sets be prepared and submitted for approval.
- If the plan review is to be expedited and is deficient as described in case number 2, the Department will require the permit applicant to pay the expedited review fee again, upon resubmission, if the applicant wishes to continue with the expedited review process.
- If the plan review is to be expedited and is not approvable as submitted but does not demonstrate the level of deficiency described in case number 2, the Department will transmit a list of required changes via email and request that three revised plan sets be prepared and submitted for approval. The plan review will be suspended until the information needed to complete the review is received by the Department. If the information needed to complete the review is not received within ten (10) calendar days, the project will be returned. The Department will require the permit applicant to pay the expedited review fee again, upon resubmission, if the applicant wishes to continue with the expedited review process.
It is the applicant's responsibility to have the drawings corrected and resubmitted for plan review/code compliance. If there are any questions about the required changes or our code interpretations, call 717-787-3806 (at the menu, select "1" and then "3") and ask to speak to the plans examiner assigned to your project. He/she will discuss these issues and evaluate any options you may propose. On a case-by-case, the lead design professional may be invited to meet with plans examination staff, if this will facilitate review and approval of the plans.
Applicants shall return three sets of revised drawings, cloud changes, provide revision narrative and date all changes. If the applicant disputes any of the deficiencies cited, the resubmission should include written statements that explain the basis for the applicant's dispute. No additional fees will be charged for review of these resubmitted plans.
Should rejected plans not be resubmitted, it is the applicant's responsibility to request, in writing, a refund of fees paid. When requested, the Department will refund the fees, less the base application fee and any fees related to expedited reviews for new construction, additions or renovation projects. No refunds will be made of fees paid for other Department reviews.