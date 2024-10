Contractors must submit an application with L&I for approval before installing, replacing, or relocating any tank, pump, or dispenser that involves flammable and combustible (F&C) liquids.

If the installation involves Ethanol-85 tanks and equipment, additional installation forms must be submitted.

If an application is approved, a copy of the Ethanol-85 Installation Certification must be presented to the L&I inspector and also kept on site.