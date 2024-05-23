Submit an Asbestos Training Course Notification Form

Asbestos Training Accreditation and Related Requirements
Training providers have several responsibilities that must be met, to offer courses related to asbestos abatement. These include:
- Obtaining Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.
- Notifying the Department five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when a training course will be offered.
- Ensuring that all training participants have signed in on the Department’s form, and submission of this form to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).
- Completing an evaluation of each training participant and submitting this to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).
Whenever an accredited training provider intends to offer a course, it must submit a completed Asbestos Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605) to the Department of Labor & Industry five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when the training course will be held.
This form should be emailed to calbois@pa.gov or faxed to 717-705-0196.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the more common frequently asked questions are listed below.
If you have additional questions about the Department of Labor & Industry’s certification requirements that are not answered here, please contact our office:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1623
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Phone: 717-772-3396
Fax: 717-705-0196
Email: calbois@pa.gov
Since March 2020, refresher courses can be done virtually with approved providers. Online courses without live instructors are not allowed. To request virtual course approval, providers must submit a plan, detailing the technology used and compliance with these requirements:
- Record the session and provide it to L&I upon request.
- Students must consent to recording before the course.
- Ensure unbiased and harassment-free instruction.
- All must have video capability and a good internet connection.
- Teleconferencing should allow phone call-ins for audio issues.
- Interactive teaching methods are required.
- No distractions during instruction.
- Provide class materials and ensure legible font size.
- Address attendance procedures.
- Limit class size to the platform's capacity, max 25 students.
- Issue certificates for completing virtual courses.
- L&I employees must have real-time access.
- All standard course requirements apply.
Include access details with the course notification.
Initial training course notifications must be submitted five days (Sunday – Saturday) prior to the start of the course. Revisions (including relocation of training) and cancellations of training course notifications must be submitted to our office by email or fax as soon as the decision is made. They may be sent by email to CALBOIS@pa.gov or by fax to 717-705-0196.
The training course sign-in sheets/evaluation forms must be submitted to our office within five days of the completion of the course. They may be sent by email to CALBOIS@pa.gov, by fax to 717-705-0196 or by mail to:
Department of Labor and Industry
CAL Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121