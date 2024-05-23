Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit an Asbestos Training Course Notification Form

    The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection manage asbestos-containing material (ACM). To remove ACM in Pennsylvania buildings, submit a notification form to DEP via the GreenPort website at least five days before abatement. For emergencies, contact the Department of Labor & Industry for a waiver of the five-day requirement.

    Submit form

    Asbestos Training Accreditation and Related Requirements

    Training providers have several responsibilities that must be met, to offer courses related to asbestos abatement. These include:

    • Obtaining Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.

    • Notifying the Department five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when a training course will be offered.

    • Ensuring that all training participants have signed in on the Department’s form, and submission of this form to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).

    • Completing an evaluation of each training participant and submitting this to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).

    Whenever an accredited training provider intends to offer a course, it must submit a completed Asbestos Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605) to the Department of Labor & Industry five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when the training course will be held.

    This form should be emailed to calbois@pa.gov or faxed to 717-705-0196.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Some of the more common frequently asked questions are listed below.

    If you have additional questions about the Department of Labor & Industry’s certification requirements that are not answered here, please contact our office:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1623
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Phone: 717-772-3396
    Fax: 717-705-0196
    Email: calbois@pa.gov

    Since March 2020, refresher courses can be done virtually with approved providers. Online courses without live instructors are not allowed. To request virtual course approval, providers must submit a plan, detailing the technology used and compliance with these requirements:

    • Record the session and provide it to L&I upon request.
    • Students must consent to recording before the course.
    • Ensure unbiased and harassment-free instruction.
    • All must have video capability and a good internet connection.
    • Teleconferencing should allow phone call-ins for audio issues.
    • Interactive teaching methods are required.
    • No distractions during instruction.
    • Provide class materials and ensure legible font size.
    • Address attendance procedures.
    • Limit class size to the platform's capacity, max 25 students.
    • Issue certificates for completing virtual courses.
    • L&I employees must have real-time access.
    • All standard course requirements apply.

    Include access details with the course notification.

    Initial training course notifications must be submitted five days (Sunday – Saturday) prior to the start of the course. Revisions (including relocation of training) and cancellations of training course notifications must be submitted to our office by email or fax as soon as the decision is made. They may be sent by email to CALBOIS@pa.gov or by fax to 717-705-0196.

    The training course sign-in sheets/evaluation forms must be submitted to our office within five days of the completion of the course. They may be sent by email to CALBOIS@pa.gov, by fax to 717-705-0196 or by mail to:

    Department of Labor and Industry
    CAL Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Contact Us

    For questions about asbestos certification requirements, contact L&I's Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division. You can submit all accreditation forms to: PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    By phone

    If you have questions, please call the CAL Division.

    Call Us

    By email

    If you have questions, please email the CAL Division.

    Email the CAL Division

    By mail

    Mail your completed application to: PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the application