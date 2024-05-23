Submit an Asbestos Training Course Notification Form

Training providers have several responsibilities that must be met, to offer courses related to asbestos abatement. These include:

Obtaining Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.





Notifying the Department five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when a training course will be offered.





Ensuring that all training participants have signed in on the Department’s form, and submission of this form to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).





Completing an evaluation of each training participant and submitting this to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).

Whenever an accredited training provider intends to offer a course, it must submit a completed Asbestos Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605) to the Department of Labor & Industry five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when the training course will be held.

This form should be emailed to calbois@pa.gov or faxed to 717-705-0196.