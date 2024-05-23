Request Pre-Employment Transition Services for Students with Disabilities

Pre-ETS can include group and individual services and may be provided by a combination of OVR staff, Community Rehabilitation Providers (CRPs) and/or other agencies.

Students can continue to receive Pre-ETS after they open a School-to-Work Transition case, and additional Pre-ETS may be available to students who have developed an Individualized Plan for Employment (IPE).

OVR offers 5 types of Pre-ETS: