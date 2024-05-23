Request Pre-Employment Transition Services for Students with Disabilities

Request Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) for Students with Disabilities
Pre-ETS can include group and individual services and may be provided by a combination of OVR staff, Community Rehabilitation Providers (CRPs) and/or other agencies.
Students can continue to receive Pre-ETS after they open a School-to-Work Transition case, and additional Pre-ETS may be available to students who have developed an Individualized Plan for Employment (IPE).
OVR offers 5 types of Pre-ETS:
- Workplace Readiness Training to learn about soft skills and life skills needed at a job.
- Job Exploration Counseling to learn about in-demand jobs and what jobs might be the best fit.
- Counseling on Post-Secondary Options to learn more about ways to explore training options after high school.
- Self-Advocacy Instruction to learn more about rights, accommodations and how to advocate for yourself.
- Work Based Learning to connect what is learned in school to real jobs and gain experience at a worksite.
Apply for Pre-ETS
A student with a disability may access some of these introductory services by completing and returning a Pre-ETS Request form to OVR.
The following information is required for every student receiving Pre-ETS:
- First and last name
- School district of residence
- Date of birth
- Race
- Current grade level and anticipated graduation date
- Contact information
- Confirmation of disability
- Type of educational disability programming (IEP, 504 Plan, self-disclosure of disability)
- Ethnicity
- County of residence
Frequently Asked Questions
Someone ages 14-22 in an educational program with:
- An Individualized Education Program (IEP); or
- A Section 504 Planor
- A self-disclosed physical, mental, emotional, sensory or learning disability.
Student with IEPs, 504 plans and students with disabilities who do not receive special education services may receive Pre-ETS and be eligible for OVR services.
Yes, many Pre-ETS are available to potentially eligible students with disabilities and only require the submission of a completed Pre-ETS Request Form. However, in-depth Pre-ETS programs, like Project SEARCH, Youth Ambassador and College Resources for Success, are available to students who have applied for School-to-Work Transition Services and completed an IPE.
- A 14-year-old who is interested in learning about setting personal goals and identifying the steps to reach their goals.
- A 16-year-old who is interested in learning how to advocate for themselves during an IEP meeting.
- An 18-year-old who wants to learn if they should disclose their disability at work.
- A 14-year-old who wants to complete an interest inventory to identify careers of interest.
- A 16-year-old who wants a summer job but is unable to describe their interests.
- A 20-year-old who wants to know the types of in-demand jobs that match their interests.
- A 15-year-old who needs assistance with financial literacy.
- An 18-year-old who needs to learn skills to communicate with peers and supervisors on a job site.
- A 20-year-old who needs assistance with time management related to employment.
- A 14-year-old who expresses interest in further training but needs help researching options.
- An 18-year-old who is unsure of financial responsibilities involved with post-secondary training.
- A 19-year-old who is interested in types of accommodations available at a culinary program.
- A 15-year-old who needs assistance in identifying an employer to complete an informational interview.
- A 16-year-old who wants to learn about worksite requirements by completing a job shadow.
- A 17-year-old who wants to learn about summer work experiences.
OVR provides services to potentially eligible and eligible students year-round and has developed summer programs as well.
OVR may provide transportation services to and from Pre-ETS activities. Transportation training options may also be available for students.