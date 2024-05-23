Skip to main content

    Request Pre-Employment Transition Services for Students with Disabilities

    The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) mandates that 15% of VR funds are used for Pre-ETS, helping students with disabilities achieve career readiness from age 14. With Pre-ETS, students with disabilities learn about themselves, practice work skills, explore training options and choose jobs. 

    Learn about Pre-Employment Transition Services

    Request Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) for Students with Disabilities

    Pre-ETS can include group and individual services and may be provided by a combination of OVR staff, Community Rehabilitation Providers (CRPs) and/or other agencies.

    Students can continue to receive Pre-ETS after they open a School-to-Work Transition case, and additional Pre-ETS may be available to students who have developed an Individualized Plan for Employment (IPE).

    OVR offers 5 types of Pre-ETS:

    1. Workplace Readiness Training to learn about soft skills and life skills needed at a job.
    2. Job Exploration Counseling to learn about in-demand jobs and what jobs might be the best fit.
    3. Counseling on Post-Secondary Options to learn more about ways to explore training options after high school.
    4. Self-Advocacy Instruction to learn more about rights, accommodations and how to advocate for yourself.
    5. Work Based Learning to connect what is learned in school to real jobs and gain experience at a worksite.

    Apply for Pre-ETS

    A student with a disability may access some of these introductory services by completing and returning a Pre-ETS Request form to OVR.

    The following information is required for every student receiving Pre-ETS:

    • First and last name
    • School district of residence
    • Date of birth
    • Race
    • Current grade level and anticipated graduation date
    • Contact information
    • Confirmation of disability
    • Type of educational disability programming (IEP, 504 Plan, self-disclosure of disability)
    • Ethnicity
    • County of residence

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Someone ages 14-22 in an educational program with:

    • An Individualized Education Program (IEP); or
    • A Section 504 Planor
    • A self-disclosed physical, mental, emotional, sensory or learning disability.

    Student with IEPs, 504 plans and students with disabilities who do not receive special education services may receive Pre-ETS and be eligible for OVR services.

    Yes, many Pre-ETS are available to potentially eligible students with disabilities and only require the submission of a completed Pre-ETS Request Form. However, in-depth Pre-ETS programs, like Project SEARCH, Youth Ambassador and College Resources for Success, are available to students who have applied for School-to-Work Transition Services and completed an IPE.

    • A 14-year-old who is interested in learning about setting personal goals and identifying the steps to reach their goals.
    • A 16-year-old who is interested in learning how to advocate for themselves during an IEP meeting.
    • An 18-year-old who wants to learn if they should disclose their disability at work.

    • A 14-year-old who wants to complete an interest inventory to identify careers of interest.
    • A 16-year-old who wants a summer job but is unable to describe their interests.
    • A 20-year-old who wants to know the types of in-demand jobs that match their interests.

    • A 15-year-old who needs assistance with financial literacy.
    • An 18-year-old who needs to learn skills to communicate with peers and supervisors on a job site.
    • A 20-year-old who needs assistance with time management related to employment.

    • A 14-year-old who expresses interest in further training but needs help researching options.
    • An 18-year-old who is unsure of financial responsibilities involved with post-secondary training.
    • A 19-year-old who is interested in types of accommodations available at a culinary program.

    • A 15-year-old who needs assistance in identifying an employer to complete an informational interview.
    • A 16-year-old who wants to learn about worksite requirements by completing a job shadow.
    • A 17-year-old who wants to learn about summer work experiences.

    OVR provides services to potentially eligible and eligible students year-round and has developed summer programs as well. 

    OVR may provide transportation services to and from Pre-ETS activities. Transportation training options may also be available for students.

    Contact OVR

    Ready to begin services?

    Return this form to your local OVR office to begin services.

    OVR Pre-ETS Referral Form

    Want to learn more about Pre-ETS?

    Download this flyer to learn more about Pre-ETS.

    Pre-ETS Flyer