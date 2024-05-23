Skip to main content

    Report Newly Hired Employees

    By submitting information about newly hired workers, employers can prevent overpayments from the state unemployment and workers' compensation systems, crossmatch open child support cases, and locate non-custodial parents who change jobs frequently.

    Report a new hire
    Find a local office near you

    How can I report a new hire?

    Employers can choose one of the three ways to report a newly hired or re-hired worker through PA CareerLink® :

    1. For 10 new hires or less, you can submit information manually
    2. For 10 or more new hires, you can upload a file
    3. Or, you can upload via a secure file transfer

    Report a new hire through PA CareerLink®

    PA CareerLink® 

    Find an office near you

    PA CareerLink® has offices throughout Pennsylvania to provide job training and education services for job seekers, employers, and training providers.

    PA CareerLink® Directory

    New Hire form requirements

    Reporting Requirements

    • New employees - Employers must report all employees who live or work in Pennsylvania, regardless of the length of their employment.
    • Re-hired employees - Employers must report re-hired employees or employees who return to work after a break in service or gap in wages. This includes employees like teachers, substitutes, and seasonal workers.
    • Temporary employees - Temporary agencies are required to report any employer who is hired for an assignment.

    Employer information needed to submit a form:

    1. Employer Company name
    2. Employer Street address, city, state, & ZIP code
    3. Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN)
    4. Employer contact person name, address, & phone number

    Employee information needed to submit a form:

    1. Employee full legal name
    2. Employee street address, city, state of hire, & ZIP code
    3. Employee Social Security Number (SSN)
    4. Date of hire
    5. State of hire
    6. Employee date of birth (optional)

    Employers who have employees in more than one state is considered a multi-state employer. They have two options for reporting new hires:

    1. Report newly hired employees in the state they are working
    2. Select one state where you have employees and report all new hires to that state electronically.

    Do not submit new hire data via email.

    PA CareerLink® has more information about New Hire Reporting Program.

    New Hire Reporting FAQs

    PA CareerLink® provides a glossary of New Hire reporting terms and alist of frequently asked questions.

    New hire data helps reduce the burden on other public assistance programs and detects fraud in the Unemployment Compensation and Workers' Compensation programs. 

    Electronic reporting through the PA CareerLink® website is preferred. Employers can enter information manually; upload a file via Microsoft Excel, text or XML-compatible format; or submit via Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP).

    Besides the preferred electronic methods, employers may also submit their new hire information via toll-free fax, or by standard postal mail. This method requires an IRS Form W-4, the standard Commonwealth New Hire Reporting Form (available on PA CareerLink®), or an approved substitute.

    Contact Us

    For general questions or more information, call or email the Pennsylvania New Hire Reporting Program.

    By phone

    You can contact the New Hire Reporting Program by calling 888-724-4737

    888-724-4737

    By email

    You can request information and send general questions via email to the New Hire Reporting Program.

    Email Us

    By Fax

    You can submit new hire information via fax to the New Hire Reporting Program.

    866-748-4473

    Submit information by mail to the New Hire Reporting Program.

    New Hire Reporting Program P.O. Box 69400 Harrisburg, PA 17106