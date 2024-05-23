Report Newly Hired Employees

Reporting Requirements

New employees - Employers must report all employees who live or work in Pennsylvania, regardless of the length of their employment.

Re-hired employees - Employers must report re-hired employees or employees who return to work after a break in service or gap in wages. This includes employees like teachers, substitutes, and seasonal workers.

Temporary employees - Temporary agencies are required to report any employer who is hired for an assignment.

Employer information needed to submit a form:

Employer Company name Employer Street address, city, state, & ZIP code Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) Employer contact person name, address, & phone number

Employee information needed to submit a form:

Employee full legal name Employee street address, city, state of hire, & ZIP code Employee Social Security Number (SSN) Date of hire State of hire Employee date of birth (optional)

Employers who have employees in more than one state is considered a multi-state employer. They have two options for reporting new hires:

Do not submit new hire data via email.

PA CareerLink® has more information about New Hire Reporting Program.