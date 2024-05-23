Report Cast Iron Boiler Installation

If the cast iron boilers are constructed to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) code and meet code clearance requirements, complete the following steps:

Code clearance requirements are a minimum of 30” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 72” overhead.

Fill out the "Intent to Install Boiler" form

Submit payment via check or money order made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

If approved, L&I's Boiler Division will send your inspector's contact information and information for ordering a hydrostatic test.

When the hydrostatic test occurs, you must submit a copy of the Cast Iron Boiler Installation Report.

If the cast iron does not meet code clearance requirements, a business owner must: