Report Cast Iron Boiler Installation

Installation Report Requirements
If the cast iron boilers are constructed to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) code and meet code clearance requirements, complete the following steps:
Code clearance requirements are a minimum of 30” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 72” overhead.
- Fill out the "Intent to Install Boiler" form
- Submit payment via check or money order made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
If approved, L&I's Boiler Division will send your inspector's contact information and information for ordering a hydrostatic test.
When the hydrostatic test occurs, you must submit a copy of the Cast Iron Boiler Installation Report.
If the cast iron does not meet code clearance requirements, a business owner must:
- Submit three sets of installation plans, including a floor plan with all objects in the boiler room and an elevated view showing the breaching and smoke pipe.
- Submit a variance request to L&I's Industrial Board
- Make payments out to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."