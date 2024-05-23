Skip to main content

    Employers can help provide pre-apprentices with the instruction, preparation, and support they need to qualify for a registered apprenticeship program and ultimately a career.

    About Registered Pre-Apprenticeship

    Pre-Apprenticeship programs are designed by employers, community organizations, schools, labor organizations, or community colleges.

    Pre-apprenticeships associated with schools are integrated directly into a student's existing curriculum and structure, but ultimately prepares them for a registered apprenticeship program.

    The benefits of Registered Pre-apprenticeship training

    • Allow participants to explore career options
    • Help participants qualify and be selected for registered apprenticeship programs
    • Classroom and technology-based, hands-on training
    • Develop literacy, math, English and work-readiness skills that employers desire

    For registered program sponsors, pre-apprenticeship is a good way to recruit and pre-screen qualified, job-ready apprentices who are interested in their apprenticeship program.

    How to start and register a pre-apprenticeship program

    Registering your pre-apprenticeship program takes four easy steps.

    Detailed instructions for each step of the application process and resources for program sponsors can be found in the Registering a Pre-Apprenticeship Program in PA guide.

    Step #1: Develop your pre-apprenticeship program.

    Step #2: Complete your registration paperwork.

    Step #3: If approved, register your program with the Department of Labor & Industry

    Step #4: Launch and maintain your program.

    Apply for grant funding opportunities

    A quick guide of funding resources available for pre-apprenticeship programs in PA.

    Pre-Apprenticeship grant funding opportunities

    Contact Us

    Reach out to your local Apprenticeship & Training Representative (ATR), who can provide additional assistance as you go through the application process.

    For more information, email L&I's Pre-Apprenticeship Team.