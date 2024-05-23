Register a Pre-Apprenticeship Program

Pre-Apprenticeship programs are designed by employers, community organizations, schools, labor organizations, or community colleges.

Pre-apprenticeships associated with schools are integrated directly into a student's existing curriculum and structure, but ultimately prepares them for a registered apprenticeship program.

The benefits of Registered Pre-apprenticeship training

Allow participants to explore career options

Help participants qualify and be selected for registered apprenticeship programs

Classroom and technology-based, hands-on training

Develop literacy, math, English and work-readiness skills that employers desire

For registered program sponsors, pre-apprenticeship is a good way to recruit and pre-screen qualified, job-ready apprentices who are interested in their apprenticeship program.