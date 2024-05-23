About Registered Pre-Apprenticeship
Pre-Apprenticeship programs are designed by employers, community organizations, schools, labor organizations, or community colleges.
Pre-apprenticeships associated with schools are integrated directly into a student's existing curriculum and structure, but ultimately prepares them for a registered apprenticeship program.
The benefits of Registered Pre-apprenticeship training
- Allow participants to explore career options
- Help participants qualify and be selected for registered apprenticeship programs
- Classroom and technology-based, hands-on training
- Develop literacy, math, English and work-readiness skills that employers desire
For registered program sponsors, pre-apprenticeship is a good way to recruit and pre-screen qualified, job-ready apprentices who are interested in their apprenticeship program.
How to start and register a pre-apprenticeship program
Registering your pre-apprenticeship program takes four easy steps.
Detailed instructions for each step of the application process and resources for program sponsors can be found in the Registering a Pre-Apprenticeship Program in PA guide.
Step #1: Develop your pre-apprenticeship program.
Step #2: Complete your registration paperwork.
Step #3: If approved, register your program with the Department of Labor & Industry
Step #4: Launch and maintain your program.