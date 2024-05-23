Skip to main content

    Apply to Install a Flammable & Combustible Liquids Attended Self-Service Station

    Contractors must submit applications for approval before installing any tank, pump or dispenser that contains flammable or combustible liquids. If installing an attended self-service station, an additional approval form needs to be included in the submission.

    Download the application

    Installation Requirements

    Applicants must submit their application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Boiler Division.

    Required documents needed to apply if an attended self-service station is being installed:

    • Intent to Install document
    • Attended Self-Service Station document

    If the installation involves Ethanol-85 tanks or equipment, a copy of the E-85 Installation form is needed, in addition to the forms listed above.

    Make all checks or money orders made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    Contact us

    If you have any questions or concerns about Attended Self-Service stations or installation requirements, contact L&I's Boiler Division Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Boiler Division

    By phone

    If you have questions you can call the Boiler Division.

    Call the Boiler Division

    By email

    If you have questions you can email the Boiler Division

    Email the Boiler Division

    Mail

    Mail your complete submission to: Department of Labor & Industry Boiler Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121

