Apply to Install a Flammable & Combustible Liquids Attended Self-Service Station

Applicants must submit their application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Boiler Division.

Required documents needed to apply if an attended self-service station is being installed:

Intent to Install document

Attended Self-Service Station document

If the installation involves Ethanol-85 tanks or equipment, a copy of the E-85 Installation form is needed, in addition to the forms listed above.

Make all checks or money orders made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."