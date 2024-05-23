Skip to main content

    Apply to Install a Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Fuel Facility

    If you intend to install a compressors, storage vessel, or dispenser where flammable or combustible liquids, boilers, or Unfired Pressure Vessels are used, apply for approval with L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's (BOIS) Boiler Division.

    Apply to Install

    Filing Requirements

    Applicants must submit their application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Boiler Division.

    Prior to installation of compressors, storage vessels or dispensers, applicants may also be required to register, submit a permit, or request inspection from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

    Required documents needed to apply:

    • National Board Registration for American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) storage vessels
    • Proof of intent notification for gas supplier
    • Three copies of site plans indicating:
      • Liquid petroleum gas equipment
      • Flammable and combustible liquid equipment
      • Property lines

    Make all checks or money orders made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    If you have any questions or concerns, contact L&I's BOIS Boiler Division. Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Boiler Division.

    Call the Boiler Division

    Email the Boiler Division

    Mail your final application

    Mail your complete submission to: Department of Labor & Industry Boiler Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the application