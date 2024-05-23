Apply to Install a Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Fuel Facility

Applicants must submit their application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Boiler Division.
Prior to installation of compressors, storage vessels or dispensers, applicants may also be required to register, submit a permit, or request inspection from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).
Required documents needed to apply:
- National Board Registration for American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) storage vessels
- Proof of intent notification for gas supplier
- Three copies of site plans indicating:
- Liquid petroleum gas equipment
- Flammable and combustible liquid equipment
- Property lines
Make all checks or money orders made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."