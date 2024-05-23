Apply to Install a Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Fuel Facility

Filing Requirements

Applicants must submit their application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Boiler Division.

Prior to installation of compressors, storage vessels or dispensers, applicants may also be required to register, submit a permit, or request inspection from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

Required documents needed to apply:

National Board Registration for American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) storage vessels

Proof of intent notification for gas supplier

Three copies of site plans indicating: Liquid petroleum gas equipment Flammable and combustible liquid equipment Property lines



Make all checks or money orders made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."