Apply to Install a Boiler

If boilers are constructed to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) code and meet code clearance requirements, the following steps must be completed before L&I's Boiler Division can approve your application.

Ensure each unit meets the code clearance requirements Minimum of 30” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 72” overhead

Fill out the "Intent to Install Boiler" form

Submit payment via check or money order made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

Permit to Move Boiler

If the boiler will be moved, a copy of the "Permit to Move Boiler" permit must be submitted, in addition to the form mentioned above.

If the unit is new and manufactured to ASME code, a copy of the Manufacturer's Data Report must be submitted, in addition to the forms mentioned above.

Intent to Install Boiler

If approved, L&I's Boiler Division will provide a copy of the "Intent to Install Boiler" form with permission to install the unit. It will also include the inspector's contact information assigned to your application.

Once an inspector has completed an inspection report, the Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation, which is to be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.