Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Uniform Construction Code Sign Permit

    The Uniform Construction Code (UCC) regulates the codes and standards of building projects. Apply for a UCC sign permit to ensure compliance with the necessary regulations for your construction project.

    Apply for Permit

    Uniform Construction Code Sign Permit Overview

    We are currently accepting sign permit applications in electronic plan review (EPR) in addition to paper and there are no minimum size limitations for EPR.

    These must be drawn to scale on pages which are at least 18” x 24” and sealed by a licensed architect or engineer.

    These plans must detail:

    1. The dimensions of the sign and any supporting members.
    2. If roof sign, the height from the roof level to lowest part of sign and height from roof surface to the top of the sign.
    3. If ground sign, the height from ground level to the top of sign.
    4. If a wall sign, the dimensions of the wall surface of the building to which it will be attached and the location where sign will be attached.
    5. If a free-standing sign, the setbacks from property lines, buildings, driveways and the edge of an improved road or curb (shown on a site plan).
    6. The materials, finish, and the construction including loads (wind & seismic), stresses, anchorage, any illumination, and the fail-safe provisions for animated devices (if any).
    7. Other pertinent engineering or construction data.
    Fee Schedule

    Uniform Construction Code Sign Process

    A permit must be obtained from the BOIS Buildings Section prior to the erection of any sign in any municipality that has elected not to administer and enforce the UCC (except for those signs exempted from permits in Appendix H of the 2009 International Building Code).

    Note, however, that the Department will not require a separate application for a sign or signs which will be erected as part of construction covered by another application, if the plans submitted with the application provide sufficient basis for determining compliance with Appendix H of the 2009 International Building Code.

    All signs requiring a UCC permit must comply with the requirements of Appendix H of the 2009 International Building Code.

    Any person desiring to erect a sign must submit:

    • A completed APPLICATION FOR SIGN PERMIT (UCC-5). Click here to access a copy of the UCC-5.
    • Three (3) copies of a construction plan detailing the information requested on the application form.
      • If submitting by paper, four (4) copies, drawn to a scale not less than 1" = 20', of a site plan showing the size and location of the new construction, with accurate boundary lines, distances from lot lines, and the established street grades and proposed finish grades.
      • If submitting through EPR, one copy of a site plan drawn to scale is required.
    • If submitting by paper, a check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the applicable fee Please click here for fee schedule. The department is now offering expedited plan review performed within seven days of receipt of a written request for an additional cost. It is also offering inspections outside of normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m., excluding holidays) upon written request from the applicant at an additional cost.

    Mail the complete application package to:
    Buildings Section
    Department of Labor and Industry
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17121-0750

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions, contact the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety.

    Call us

    If you have questions you can call the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety.

    Call the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety

    Submit by mail

    You can file a complaint by mail to:Department of Labor and Industry UCC Inspection Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1624 Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750 

    Download the Form

    Email Us

    You can email requests to the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety.

    bois@pa.gov