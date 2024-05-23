Apply for a Uniform Construction Code Sign Permit

A permit must be obtained from the BOIS Buildings Section prior to the erection of any sign in any municipality that has elected not to administer and enforce the UCC (except for those signs exempted from permits in Appendix H of the 2009 International Building Code).

Note, however, that the Department will not require a separate application for a sign or signs which will be erected as part of construction covered by another application, if the plans submitted with the application provide sufficient basis for determining compliance with Appendix H of the 2009 International Building Code.

All signs requiring a UCC permit must comply with the requirements of Appendix H of the 2009 International Building Code.

Any person desiring to erect a sign must submit:

A completed APPLICATION FOR SIGN PERMIT (UCC-5) . Click here to access a copy of the UCC-5.

. Click here to access a copy of the UCC-5. Three (3) copies of a construction plan detailing the information requested on the application form. If submitting by paper, four (4) copies, drawn to a scale not less than 1" = 20', of a site plan showing the size and location of the new construction, with accurate boundary lines, distances from lot lines, and the established street grades and proposed finish grades. If submitting through EPR, one copy of a site plan drawn to scale is required.

If submitting by paper, a check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the applicable fee Please click here for fee schedule. The department is now offering expedited plan review performed within seven days of receipt of a written request for an additional cost. It is also offering inspections outside of normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m., excluding holidays) upon written request from the applicant at an additional cost.

Mail the complete application package to:

Buildings Section

Department of Labor and Industry

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17121-0750