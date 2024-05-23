Groundbreaking occurred on March 20, 1994, as part of an administrative initiative to increase cell space and to ease overcrowding in state prisons. Construction was completed December 1995 and the official dedication of SCI Houtzdale was held January 5, 1996. Construction of two additional housing units began August 8, 1997, and was completed in October 1998. Construction of a 150-bed modular housing unit began in August 2010. This housing unit consists of two dormitory style housing units with a dayroom in the center. The unit was opened in August 2011.

Facility Information

Number of acres inside the perimeter: 65

Number of acres outside the perimeter: 212



Total number of buildings: 35

Number of Housing Units: 11

Average Number of Employees: 611

Inmate Information

PA Correctional Industries: In October 2006, SCI Houtzdale opened a PCI Commissary Distribution Operation to process and distribute inmate commissary orders for eight State Correctional Institutions. The operation has the ability to employ a total of 90 inmates full-time.

Community Work Program: The SCI Houtzdale CWP crew completes community service projects for non-profit organizations including litter clean-up, small maintenance and painting.

Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic Education

Adult Basic Education

GED

Vocational Programs

Building Trades

Barber

Business Education

Computer Aided Drafting

Custodial Maintenance

Electricity

Electronics

Warehouse Operations

Inmate Programs