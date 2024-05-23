Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Groundbreaking occurred on March 20, 1994, as part of an administrative initiative to increase cell space and to ease overcrowding in state prisons.  Construction was completed December 1995 and the official dedication of SCI Houtzdale was held January 5, 1996.  Construction of two additional housing units began August 8, 1997, and was completed in October 1998.  Construction of a 150-bed modular housing unit began in August 2010.  This housing unit consists of two dormitory style housing units with a dayroom in the center.  The unit was opened in August 2011.

    Facility Information

    Number of acres inside the perimeter: 65

    Number of acres outside the perimeter: 212

    Total number of buildings: 35

    Number of Housing Units: 11

    Average Number of Employees: 611

    Inmate Information

    Inmate PopulationCurrent Inmate Population

    PA Correctional Industries: In October 2006, SCI Houtzdale opened a PCI Commissary Distribution Operation to process and distribute inmate commissary orders for eight State Correctional Institutions. The operation has the ability to employ a total of 90 inmates full-time.

    Community Work Program: The SCI Houtzdale CWP crew completes community service projects for non-profit organizations including litter clean-up, small maintenance and painting.

    Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic Education

    • Adult Basic Education
    • GED

    Vocational Programs

    • Building Trades
    • Barber
    • Business Education
    • Computer Aided Drafting
    • Custodial Maintenance
    • Electricity
    • Electronics
    • Warehouse Operations

    Inmate Programs

    • Money Smart
    • Pathways to Success
    • PEP Pell Grant
    • Courage to Change Therapeutic Community
    • Recovery Road Co-Occurring Therapeutic Community
    • State Drug Treatment Program Therapeutic Community Level 1
    • Technical Parole Violator SUD Program
    • Recovery Unit
    • Seeking Safety
    • Parole Violator Group
    • Special Needs Unit Addictions Issues
    • Self Help Groups
    • Special Needs Unit
    • Residential Treatment Unit
    • Relying Upon Furry Friends Program
    • Veterans Services Unit
    • Batterer’s Intervention
    • Long Term Offender
    • Outpatient SUD
    • Sex Offender
    • Thinking For A Change
    • Violence Prevention

    Facility Address

    209 Institution Drive
    Houtzdale, PA  16698-1000
    (814) 378-1000

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number
    Institution
    PO Box 33028
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Facility Mailing Address

    P.O. Box 1000
    209 Institution Drive
    Houtzdale, PA 16698-1000

    Leadership

    Superintendent: David Close

    Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Christian Garman

    Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Howard Sissem

    Business Manager: Melissa Straw

    Superintendent's Assistant: Vacant