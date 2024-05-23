Skip to agency navigation
    Commissary Lists

    Search our catalogs to see what items are available for inmates to purchase.

    An inmate's custody level determines the items inmates are permitted to purchase from the Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissary System. The commissary is operated by Pennsylvania Correctional Industries, a division of the DOC.

    Commissary Catalogs
    Male CatalogsFemale Catalogs
    Male Disciplinary CustodyFemale Disciplinary Custody
    Male Diagnostic Classification CenterFemale Diagnostic Classification Center
    Male Administrative CustodyFemale Administrative Custody
    Male Quehanna General PopulationFemale Quehanna General Population
    Male Quehanna Boot CampFemale Quehanna Boot Camp
    Male Modified Loss of CommissaryFemale Modified Loss of Commissary
    Male Long-Term Administrative CustodyFemale Long-Term Administrative Custody
    Male General PopulationFemale General Population
    Male General Population - No Nicotine 
    Male General Population - No Detergent 

    Package Program

    ​Keefe Group is the DOC vendor for the package program. Inmates meeting eligibility requirements can receive one package per quarter. Orders can be placed by family/friends and/or inmates through the Keefe Group's website, the phone at 1-800-546-6283, or the mail:

    Access Securepak (PA)
    10880 Lin Page Place
    St. Louis, MO 63132