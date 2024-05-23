Commissary Lists

An inmate's custody level determines the items inmates are permitted to purchase from the Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissary System. The commissary is operated by Pennsylvania Correctional Industries, a division of the DOC.
Package Program
Keefe Group is the DOC vendor for the package program. Inmates meeting eligibility requirements can receive one package per quarter. Orders can be placed by family/friends and/or inmates through the Keefe Group's website, the phone at 1-800-546-6283, or the mail:
Access Securepak (PA)
10880 Lin Page Place
St. Louis, MO 63132