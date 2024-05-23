Public Information Officers

NOTE to family and friends of inmates: This listing is for use by reporters only. These are not the numbers to call if you have an inmate issue. Instead, you must contact the appropriate state prison or regional deputy secretary's office.
|Facility
|PIO Name
|Phone Number
|Albion
|Michele Tharp
|814.756.5778
|Benner Township
|Francis Crouse
|814.355.4874
|Cambridge Springs
|Amy Boylan
|814.398.5400
|Camp Hill
|Tonya Heist
|717.737.4531
|Chester
|Allison Murphy
|610.490.5412
|Coal Township
|Amy Wheary
|570.644.7890
|Dallas
|Nichole Hogan
|570.675.1101
|Fayette
|Rhonda House
|724.364.2200
|Forest
|Lisa Reeher
|814.621.2110
|Frackville
|Beth Lazusky
|570.874.4516
|Greene
|Crystal Greenawalt
|724.852.2902
|Houtzdale
|Dana Entrekin
|814.378.1000
|Huntingdon
|Andrea Wakefield
|814.643.2400
|Laurel Highlands
|Donna Platt
|814.445.6501
|Mahanoy
|Jennifer Mahally
|570.735.8754
|Mercer
|Nicole Franz
|724.662.1837
|Muncy
|Amanda MacInnis
|570.546.3171
|Phoenix
|Gina Orlando
|610.409.7890
|Pine Grove
|Leslie Bradley
|724.465.9630
|Quehanna Boot Camp
|Melissa Billotte
|814.263.4125
|Rockview
|Nicki Paul
|814.355.4874
|Smithfield
|Holli Smith
|814.643.6520
|Somerset
|Christie Schenck
|814.443.8100
|Waymart
|Christine Altemier
|570.488.5811
|Training Academy
|Call DOC Press Office
|717.728.4025
|CCC Region I
|Call DOC Press Office
|717.728.4025
|CCC Region II
|Call DOC Press Office
|717.728.4025
|CCC Region III
|Call DOC Press Office
|717.728.4025