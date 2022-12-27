Skip to agency navigation
    Huntingdon, PA– Superintendent Chad Wakefield of the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield reports a death of an inmate.

    At approximately 11:15 AM on Monday, December 26, 2022, Edward Wanamaker, 57, notified staff he was having difficulty breathing. Medical staff immediately responded and found Wanamaker unconscious and unresponsive. Staff members engaged in life-saving measures until Wanamaker was transported via ambulance to a medical facility where he was pronounced deceased at 12:10 PM.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The cause of death will be determined by the county coroner's office.

    Wanamaker was serving a 10-to-25-year sentence for rape on a Philadelphia County conviction.  He arrived at SCI Smithfield on December 5, 2022, after a parole violation.

    The deceased's next-of-kin has been notified.

    # # #


