Bellefonte, PA – Bobbi Salamon, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Rockview reported that inmate Gary Vandenberg, 52, was found unresponsive in his cell on November 11, 2024. Prison staff and EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures. Vandenberg was pronounced deceased at 7:10 p.m.

Vandenberg was serving an 8-year-to-20-year sentence for Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury on a Bucks County conviction. He has been at SCI Rockview since November 23, 2015.

In accordance with policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

