Bellefonte, PA – Bobbi Salamon, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Rockview reported that inmate Reginald Hawkins, 69, was found unresponsive in his cell on October 28, 2024. Prison staff and EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures. Hawkins was pronounced deceased at 7:24 a.m.

Hawkins was serving a 5-year-to-10-year sentence for Sexual Assault on a Philadelphia County conviction. He has been at SCI Rockview since May 2, 2024.

In accordance with policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

###