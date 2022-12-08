Skip to agency navigation
    Collegeville, PA – The State Correctional Institution at Phoenix reports an attempted inmate escape on December 7, 2022, just before 9:30 PM.

    Facility staff reported inmate Eduardo Venegas Del Muro, 25, unaccounted for at the 9 PM count. At the same time, Venegas Del Muro was seen on camera pushing a call button at a gate in an inmate recreation yard. Staff immediately responded and took Venegas Del Muro into custody. 

    A review of facility cameras revealed that Venegas Del Muro gained access to a building roof, then jumped from the roof onto the concrete below. He was transported to an outside hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fall. 

    SCI Phoenix is currently locked down as the Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania State Police investigate the incident. There is no indication that Venegas Del Muro was in danger of completing the escape attempt, and his actions did not pose a threat to the public. 

    Venegas Del Muro is serving a 5-10-year sentence for Sexual Assault and Strangulation out of Adams County. He was received by the DOC in December 2020.

