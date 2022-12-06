Huntingdon, PA – SCI Huntingdon Superintendent Rivello reports the death of an inmate.



At approximately 5:58 AM on December 6, 2022, Matthew Himmelright, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell in the prison's residential treatment unit. Staff responded immediately and conducted CPR. Personnel from the prison's medical department continued CPR until Himmelright was transported via ambulance to Penn Highlands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:31a.m.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct and investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Huntingdon County Coroner's Office.

The deceased's next-of-kin has been notified.

# # #

