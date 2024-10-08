Houtzdale, PA – David Close, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale reported that inmate Anthony James Raimo, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell on October 8, 2024. Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded and attempted life-saving measures. Raimo was pronounced deceased at 2:25 a.m.

Raimo was serving an 8-year-6-month to 21-year-11-month sentence for Rape of a Child from Cumberland County. He has been at SCI Houtzdale since October 4, 2024.

In accordance with policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.

