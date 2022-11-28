Skip to agency navigation
    Department of Corrections to Host a Job Fair at SCI Chester in Delaware County

    November 28, 2022

    Chester, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a job fair at SCI Chester with the goal of filling a variety positions at the facility.

    Job Fair Details
    DateLocationAddressTime
    December 7, 2022SCI Chester500 East 4th Street; Chester, PA10:00AM – 2:00PM

    SCI Chester is hiring for positions ranging from entry level security to counseling and activities as well as a utility plant operator and a plant mechanic. For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers.  To see a list of all open positions at SCI Chester, follow this link. No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property.  All attendees are encouraged to apply to positions prior to arrival to the event. 

    Onsite interviews will take place the day of the event for correction officer trainees. Please bring two forms of ID. 

    Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth's Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

     # # # 

     

