    Department of Corrections to Host a Job Fair at SCI Forest

    July 02, 2024

    Mechanicsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a job fair with the goal of filling several positions at SCI Forest.

    Job Fair Details

    Date

    Location

    Address

    Time

    July 11, 2024

    SCI Forest

    153 Woodland Drive

    Marienville, PA 16239

    3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

    SCI Forest is hiring for corrections officer trainees and other positions across multiple fields.

    New in 2024, the DOC has lowered the minimum age requirement for corrections officer trainee positions to 18. Previously, the age requirement for trainee positions was set at 21 years old.

    In addition, the department has secured a waiver of the Pennsylvania residency requirement for corrections officer job titles at all of the Commonwealth’s 24 state correctional institutions. The change allows the DOC to recruit prospective corrections officers from neighboring states.

    For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit employment.pa.gov/corrections. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Forest, visit Open Positions SCI Forest.

    No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property. All attendees are encouraged to apply to positions prior to arrival to the event.

    Onsite interviews will take place the day of the event for corrections officer trainees. Please bring two forms of ID.

    Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth's Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

    Contact: Captain Dennis Reichert, Recruitment and Retention, dereichert@pa.gov

    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media