Apply for the Valley Creek Watershed Grant

Purpose of Restoration Fund



In the mid-1980’s the Valley Creek watershed was contaminated by PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) from the Paoli Rail Yard Site. The contamination caused the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) to stop stocking trout in Valley Creek, establish a catch-and-release only requirement, and issue a health advisory regarding the consumption of trout. As a result, angling in Valley Creek suffered significantly. In a legal settlement, rail companies operating facilities at the Paoli Rail Yard Site paid monies to the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) to compensate for the lost angling and other recreational uses of Valley Creek. These monies were placed into the Restoration Fund which is administered by the Valley Creek Trustee Council (VCTC) for the purpose of planning and conducting appropriate restoration of natural resources within the Valley Creek watershed. The VCTC consists of representatives of both the Valley Forge National Historical Park (VFNHP), acting on behalf of the DOI, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The VCTC’s detailed program is contained in an August 2004 document entitled Valley Creek Restoration Plan. The Valley Creek Restoration Plan presents restoration strategies and projects that can be implemented to enhance natural resources within the Valley Creek watershed and improve the Valley Creek fishery. This document was developed by the VCTC under National Environmental Policy Act guidelines and requirements. The VCTC encourages the community’s involvement in this program by applying to implement the types of projects envisioned under the Restoration Plan.