Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply to Update or Get Duplicate Boat Registration

    When boat registration information changes, update information on your official Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission records. Or, get a duplicate registration card.

    Apply to Update/Get a Duplicate

    Instructions for Completing this Form

    1. Check reason for submitting this form.
    2. Boat Information – enter the correct information for the boat for which this form is being submitted.
    3. Enter the name and address of the registered owner as it appears on the current registration card.
    4. Fill in the necessary information for any co-owner of this boat.
    5. New Name or Address – insert the new name or address.  Not to be used for transfer of ownership.
    6. Signatures – All owners of this boat must sign this form before any action will be taken by the Fish and Boat Commission. 

    Submit Form

    Sign, date and return completed form to:

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
    Division of Licensing and Registration
    PO Box 68900
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8900

    Questions

    If you have any questions about the use of this form, please call the Licensing and Registration office at 866-262-8734. Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

    Other Boat Registration Options

    New Powered Boat Registration

    Register your new Powered Boat

    New Unpowered Boat Registration

    Register your kayak, canoe, rowboat, sail-only sailboat or stand-up paddleboard (SUP).

    Renew Registration

    Boat already registered? Renew conveniently online.