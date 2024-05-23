Apply to Update or Get Duplicate Boat Registration

Instructions for Completing this Form
- Check reason for submitting this form.
- Boat Information – enter the correct information for the boat for which this form is being submitted.
- Enter the name and address of the registered owner as it appears on the current registration card.
- Fill in the necessary information for any co-owner of this boat.
- New Name or Address – insert the new name or address. Not to be used for transfer of ownership.
- Signatures – All owners of this boat must sign this form before any action will be taken by the Fish and Boat Commission.
Submit Form
Sign, date and return completed form to:
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Division of Licensing and Registration
PO Box 68900
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8900
Questions
If you have any questions about the use of this form, please call the Licensing and Registration office at 866-262-8734. Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.