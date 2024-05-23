Get a Duplicate Title

Vehicle Owners



If you own your vehicle and the lien on it has been satisfied and you need to request a duplicate title, you will need to complete Form MV-38O (PDF). Please mail the completed form to PennDOT at the address listed on the form along with a check or money order for the appropriate fee(s) made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Please refer to Form MV-70S, "Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees."

Lienholders



For lienholders who need to request a duplicate title or make changes to an existing title, please complete Form MV-38L (PDF). Please mail the completed form to PennDOT at the address listed on the form, along with a check or money order for the appropriate fee made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Dealers



Registered dealers who need to apply for a duplicate title should complete Form MV-38D (PDF). Please mail the completed form to PennDOT at the address listed on the form, along with a check or money order for the appropriate fee(s) made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Please refer to Form MV-70S, "Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees."





Defaced Titles



If your title has been defaced, you will need to apply for a duplicate title. For more information on what constitutes a defaced title, please refer to the Defaced Title Fact Sheet (PDF).