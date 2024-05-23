Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Get a Duplicate Title

    If you are the vehicle owner, lienholder, or dealer, you can request a duplicate title. You will also use this service to replace a defaced title.

    Vehicle Owners

    If you own your vehicle and the lien on it has been satisfied and you need to request a duplicate title, you will need to complete Form MV-38O (PDF). Please mail the completed form to PennDOT at the address listed on the form along with a check or money order for the appropriate fee(s) made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.  Please refer to Form MV-70S, "Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees."

    Lienholders

    For lienholders who need to request a duplicate title or make changes to an existing title, please complete Form MV-38L (PDF). Please mail the completed form to PennDOT at the address listed on the form, along with a check or money order for the appropriate fee made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Dealers

    Registered dealers who need to apply for a duplicate title should complete Form MV-38D (PDF). Please mail the completed form to PennDOT at the address listed on the form, along with a check or money order for the appropriate fee(s) made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.  Please refer to Form MV-70S, "Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees."


    Defaced Titles

    If your title has been defaced, you will need to apply for a duplicate title. For more information on what constitutes a defaced title, please refer to the Defaced Title Fact Sheet (PDF).