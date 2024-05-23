Apply to be a Temporary Authorization Agent

How to become a Temporary Authorization Agent
To apply to become a Temporary Authorization Agent (TA Agent), you need to be an agent under contract with the Department & complete a New TA Agent training course. Then follow these steps:
- Complete the "Application for Authorization to Issue Apportioned Registration Credentials" form.
- Provide the following information with the application:
- Copy of the TA Agent Training Certification for all employees that will issue TA permits
- Check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the amount of $75.
- Submit the completed application to the Commercial Registration Section at the address below:
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
P.O. Box 68285
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8285
Once your application has been processed and approved, you can apply for Temporary Certificate of Authorization (TA) books by submitting a "Request for Temporary Evidence of Apportioned Registration Authorization Books" application and $50 fee per book.
Additional resources:
Forms:
- Application for Authorization to Issue Apportioned Registration Credentials (PDF)
- Temporary Evidence of Apportioned Registration Authorization Book (PDF)