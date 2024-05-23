Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply to be a Temporary Authorization Agent

    Apply to become a Temporary Authorization Agent, which allows you to issue 60-day Temporary Authorizations (TA) permits to apportioned registrants in Pennsylvania.

    How to become a Temporary Authorization Agent

    To apply to become a Temporary Authorization Agent (TA Agent), you need to be an agent under contract with the Department & complete a New TA Agent training course. Then follow these steps:

    1. Complete the "Application for Authorization to Issue Apportioned Registration Credentials" form.
    2. Provide the following information with the application:
      • Copy of the TA Agent Training Certification for all employees that will issue TA permits
      • Check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the amount of $75.
         
    3. Submit the completed application to the Commercial Registration Section at the address below:
              Bureau of Motor Vehicles
              P.O. Box 68285
              Harrisburg, PA 17106-8285

    Once your application has been processed and approved, you can apply for Temporary Certificate of Authorization (TA) books by submitting a "Request for Temporary Evidence of Apportioned Registration Authorization Books" application and $50 fee per book.