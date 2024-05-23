Apply to be a Temporary Authorization Agent

To apply to become a Temporary Authorization Agent (TA Agent), you need to be an agent under contract with the Department & complete a New TA Agent training course. Then follow these steps:

Complete the "Application for Authorization to Issue Apportioned Registration Credentials" form.

Provide the following information with the application: Copy of the TA Agent Training Certification for all employees that will issue TA permits

Check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the amount of $75.

Submit the completed application to the Commercial Registration Section at the address below:

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

P.O. Box 68285

Harrisburg, PA 17106-8285



Once your application has been processed and approved, you can apply for Temporary Certificate of Authorization (TA) books by submitting a "Request for Temporary Evidence of Apportioned Registration Authorization Books" application and $50 fee per book.