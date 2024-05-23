Submit a Tier II Report

There are two ways to report Lead Acid Batteries.

The first method to report lead acid batteries is as follows:

1. The CAS # for a lead acid battery should be N/A. "Chemical Name" should state Lead Acid Battery.

2. Lead Acid batteries contain an EHS, so "Contains EHS" should be checked off



3. "Mix," "liquid," and "solid" should also be selected and the system will then provide you with the ability to enter the mixture components. Those mixture components should identify the Lead and the Sulfuric Acid and their percentages of the total weight, which you can find in your SDS.

The second method to report lead acid batteries is to report the lead and sulfuric acid separately. You would have to add each of those chemicals into the chemical inventory area of the report separately and then attach separate SDS's for each of those chemicals (One for Lead and One for Sulfuric Acid). EHS would need checked for Sulfuric Acid.



Typically, one lead acid battery has about 432 pounds of sulfuric acid and 1,690 pounds of lead. That means if you have two or more batteries on site, the sulfuric acid would need to be reported and if six or more batteries are on site, then the lead would need to be reported. When an EHS is reported over the Threshold Planning Quantity, a 302 Notification letterOpens In A New Window

must be sent to the SERC at PEMA, your LEPC/EMA Office, and Fire Department. If that was previously done, then it doesn't need to be done again. A copy of the most recent calendar year's Tier II report will need to be sent to your local Fire Department.

