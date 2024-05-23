Submit a Lead Training Course Notification Form

The Lead Certification Act (Act 44 of 1995) and the Lead-Based Paint Occupation Accreditation and Certification Regulations were passed to require training, licensing, certification and adherence to work safe practices for lead professionals.

The training includes topics that are required per discipline according to the EPA’s Lead; Requirements for Lead-Based Paint Activities in Target Housing and Child-Occupied Facilities; Final Rule (August 29, 1996) (PDF) delivered by an accredited training provider. Prior to holding a course offering, a training provider must notify the Department of Labor and Industry and receive approval prior to the course.