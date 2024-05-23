Submit a Lead Training Course Notification Form

Lead Training Course Notification Overview
The Lead Certification Act (Act 44 of 1995) and the Lead-Based Paint Occupation Accreditation and Certification Regulations were passed to require training, licensing, certification and adherence to work safe practices for lead professionals.
The training includes topics that are required per discipline according to the EPA’s Lead; Requirements for Lead-Based Paint Activities in Target Housing and Child-Occupied Facilities; Final Rule (August 29, 1996) (PDF) delivered by an accredited training provider. Prior to holding a course offering, a training provider must notify the Department of Labor and Industry and receive approval prior to the course.
Lead Training Accreditation and Related Requirements
Training providers have several responsibilities that must be met, to offer courses related to lead abatement. These include:
- Obtaining Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.
- Notifying the Department five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when a training course will be offered.
- Ensuring that all training participants have signed in on the Department’s form, and submission of this form to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).
- Completing an evaluation of each training participant and submitting this to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).
Whenever an accredited training provider intends to offer a course, it must submit a completed Lead Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605L) to the Department of Labor & Industry five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when the training course will be held.
This form should be emailed to CALBOIS@pa.gov or faxed to 717-705-0196.