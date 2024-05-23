Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit a Lead Training Course Notification Form

    In order to hold a PA accredited lead abatement training course, a PA accredited training provider must submit a completed course notification form to L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

    Find form here

    Lead Training Course Notification Overview

    The Lead Certification Act (Act 44 of 1995) and the Lead-Based Paint Occupation Accreditation and Certification Regulations were passed to require training, licensing, certification and adherence to work safe practices for lead professionals.

    The training includes topics that are required per discipline according to the EPA’s Lead; Requirements for Lead-Based Paint Activities in Target Housing and Child-Occupied Facilities; Final Rule (August 29, 1996) (PDF) delivered by an accredited training provider. Prior to holding a course offering, a training provider must notify the Department of Labor and Industry and receive approval prior to the course.

    Lead Training Accreditation and Related Requirements

    Training providers have several responsibilities that must be met, to offer courses related to lead abatement. These include:

    • Obtaining Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.
    • Notifying the Department five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when a training course will be offered.
    • Ensuring that all training participants have signed in on the Department’s form, and submission of this form to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).
    • Completing an evaluation of each training participant and submitting this to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).

    Whenever an accredited training provider intends to offer a course, it must submit a completed Lead Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605L) to the Department of Labor & Industry five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when the training course will be held.

    This form should be emailed to CALBOIS@pa.gov or faxed to 717-705-0196.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Contact Us

    For questions about lead certification requirements, contact L&I's Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    By phone

    You can also email the Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    Call the CAL Division

    Email us

    You can also email the Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    Email the CAL Division

    By mail

    Mail your completed form to: PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the form