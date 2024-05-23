Schedule a Tour of the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI)

About CTI
The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offers barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.
CTI provides job training and independent living skills services to all Pennsylvanians–with specialized services available to individuals with disabilities.
Our associate degree programs:
- Medical office assistant
- Culinary arts
- Networking technology
Our diploma programs with credentials for careers in:
- Automotive technology
- Culinary arts
- Nursing
- Welding technology
- Early Childhood Education
Our essential workplace skills with credentials for careers in:
- Essential Workplace Skills for Distribution and Warehousing
- Essential Workplace Skills for Maintenance and Building Trades
- Essential Workplace Skills for the Office