Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Schedule a Tour of the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI)

    Visit CTI in Johnstown, PA to experience our innovative classrooms and the industry-experienced instructors dedicated to your career-focused education.

    About CTI

    The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offers barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.

    CTI provides job training and independent living skills services to all Pennsylvanians–with specialized services available to individuals with disabilities.

    Our associate degree programs:

    • Medical office assistant
    • Culinary arts
    • Networking technology

    Our diploma programs with credentials for careers in:

    • Automotive technology
    • Culinary arts
    • Nursing
    • Welding technology
    • Early Childhood Education

    Our essential workplace skills with credentials for careers in:

    • Essential Workplace Skills for Distribution and Warehousing
    • Essential Workplace Skills for Maintenance and Building Trades
    • Essential Workplace Skills for the Office

     

    Contact CTI

    Have a question? Reach out!

    Call us

    We're here to help. Call 814-255-8200.

    TTY

    TTY: 814-255-5873

    Email us

    Send us a message at: cti.hgac@pa.gov

    Email us