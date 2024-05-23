Report a Workplace Safety Complaint

About Safety in the Workplace

Pennsylvania's General Safety Law sets workplace safety standards for public-sector employees–which are enforced by the Department of Labor & Industry.

For public-sector employees

Pennsylvania's General Safety Law requires public-sector workplaces to be safe environments for county, municipal and Commonwealth employees.

The law grants enforcement authority to the Department of Labor & Industry, which investigates complaints filed by members of the public.

For private-sector employees

Workplace safety standards for private-sector employees in Pennsylvania are enforced by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).