    Report a Workplace Safety Complaint

    If you're concerned about the safety of a public-sector workplace, you can submit a complaint to the Department of Labor & Industry.

    Submit a complaint

    About Safety in the Workplace

    Pennsylvania's General Safety Law sets workplace safety standards for public-sector employees–which are enforced by the Department of Labor & Industry.

    For public-sector employees

    Pennsylvania's General Safety Law requires public-sector workplaces to be safe environments for county, municipal and Commonwealth employees.

    The law grants enforcement authority to the Department of Labor & Industry, which investigates complaints filed by members of the public.

    For private-sector employees

    Workplace safety standards for private-sector employees in Pennsylvania are enforced by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

    About the Complaint and Investigation Process

    You can submit general safety complaints by:

    1. Completing the General Safety Law Complaint Form. Be sure to include any evidence, such as documents or photos, that support the allegations.
    2. Submit the form by email, by fax at (717) 346-1233, or mail to:

    Chief, UCC Inspection Division
    Department of Labor & Industry
    651 Boas Street, Room 1624
    Harrisburg, PA 17121-075

    Depending on the nature of the findings, the Department will take one of the following actions:

    • Cite any deficiencies found during the investigation and issue an order to the employer to correct violations and achieve compliance.
    • Issue a report indicating that no deficiencies or violations were found or cited.
    • Pursue criminal prosecution.

    You will receive a copy of your report.

    WORKPLACE SAFETY TRAINING

    PATHS offers workplace safety training and resources.

    PATHS protects workplace safety by providing free, high-quality professional safety training programs and resources to employers and employees across the Commonwealth.

    Register for training

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions, or to submit a complaint, contact the Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety.

    By phone

    Call BOIS

    By mail

    Download the form