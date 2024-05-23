Repay an Unemployment Compensation Overpayment

Fault Overpayment

A fault overpayment happens when you receive benefits to which you are not entitled by reason of your fault, such as withholding or misrepresenting material facts to obtain Unemployment Compensation. You must repay a fault overpayment.

Non-Fault Overpayment

A non-fault recoupable overpayment results when it is determined that the claimant is not at fault for the overpayment. Under certain circumstances and within certain timeframes, a non-fault overpayment may be deducted from future benefit payments.