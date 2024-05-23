Repay an Unemployment Compensation Overpayment

Overview
Overpayments are Unemployment Compensation benefits you received but were not entitled to. Depending on the situation, you may be required to pay those benefits back.
Fault Overpayment
A fault overpayment happens when you receive benefits to which you are not entitled by reason of your fault, such as withholding or misrepresenting material facts to obtain Unemployment Compensation. You must repay a fault overpayment.
Non-Fault Overpayment
A non-fault recoupable overpayment results when it is determined that the claimant is not at fault for the overpayment. Under certain circumstances and within certain timeframes, a non-fault overpayment may be deducted from future benefit payments.
Frequently Asked Questions
No. You can make partial payments toward your total by specifying the amount you wish to pay when prompted.
No. You can make a partial payment or pay your balance in full.
No. Making partial payments will not stop interest from accruing on a fault overpayment. However, when you make a payment, it will decrease your principal, which will decrease the amount of interest that accrues in the future. When the principal amount is paid off, interest will stop accruing. The remaining interest on your balance must be repaid.
No. Any overpayment of UC or extended unemployment benefits (EB) due to fraud or unreported earnings is eligible for submission to the Treasury Offset Program (TOP). TOP allows the Department of Labor & Industry to intercept a claimant's federal income tax refund and apply the amount toward the overpayment balance. If your balance is eligible for recoupment under TOP, you will receive a notice by mail at least 60 days before the intercept will occur.
To satisfy a lien, the principal, interest, penalties, and lien fees must be paid in full. Request a payoff letter using the online Claimant Lien Payoff Request Form. If you cannot complete the online form, call 717-787-4621 for assistance.