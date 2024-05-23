Occupational and Industrial Safety: Bedding and Upholstery

Manufacturers, importers, suppliers, and vendors may apply for registration by filing an Application For Bedding & Upholstery Registration, LIBU-32 at the mailing address below.

Companies that use natural/animal materials must sterilize them before use and should register with the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety. Manufacturers/suppliers and importers who sterilize may apply for a sterilization permit by filing an Application for Sterilization Permit, LIBU-100 at the mailing address below. They also need to list the sterilization permit number on the white tag.

The law also applies to renovators, auctioneers, secondhand dealers, and rental dealers who work with used or renovated bedding and furniture. They must register with the Department, use a yellow tag on secondhand or renovated articles to inform consumers that they are not new but have been properly disinfected, and can apply for a registration and disinfection permit. Secondhand dealers, auctioneers, renovators/upholsters, and rental businesses may apply for registration and disinfection permit by filing an Application for Registration and Disinfection Permit, LIBU-103 at the mailing address below. The Department provides a listing of individuals/businesses offering disinfection services.

These listings are based on voluntary information provided and may not be completely up to date. Secondhand registration and disinfection permit holders can renew their certificates online, but bedding & upholstery and sterilization permit holders cannot.

Completed applications should be mailed to:



Department of Labor & Industry

Division of Bedding and Upholstery

651 Boas Street Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121