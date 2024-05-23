Skip to main content

    Find Disability Services with PA CareerLink®

    Pennsylvanians with disabilities can access education, employment, and support services through PA CareerLink®

    Access services and support

    Register with PA CareerLink®

    Registered Pennsylvanians with disabilities can access disability services provided by DLI's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) through PA CareerLink®.

     

    To register, you'll need:

    • First and last name
    • Date of birth
    • SSN
    • Are you registering to comply with the UC requirement?
    • Have you applied for, or are receiving, UC benefits or services?

    You can also connect with your local workforce development board, a network of employers and programs that support economic development and the education and training of Pennsylvania's workforce.

    To determine your eligibility for disability services, review the Rehabilitation Services Handbook.

    Your local PA CareerLink® also provides resume-building tools, an online job search tracking tool, and more. 

    Vocational Rehabilitation Services

    PA CareerLink® assists individuals with disabilities in partnership with the PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR).

    OVR has offices located throughout the Commonwealth to assist individuals with disabilities who want to work but face difficulties with getting or maintaining a job, or advancing in their careers.

    OVR Programs & Services

    Additional Opportunities

    • Ticket to Work - a free program that helps Social Security beneficiaries maintain a career and become financially independent, all while keeping their Medicare or Medicaid
    • Transition from School to Work - Refer high school students with disabilities to OVR to receive vocational guidance and assistance to obtain or maintain competitive employment.
    • Individualized Employment Services - Connect with an OVR counselor to identify and develop employment goals and strategies
    PA CAREERLINK® 

    Access OVR disability services through PA CareerLink®

    Individuals with disabilities can find OVR disability services online or by visiting your local PA CareerLink® office for assistance.

    Find your local office

    Contact us

    To apply for OVR services, contact your local OVR District Office or apply for services online via the PA CareerLink's Job Seeker Registration Page.