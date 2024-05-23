Find Disability Services with PA CareerLink®

Registered Pennsylvanians with disabilities can access disability services provided by DLI's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) through PA CareerLink®.

To register, you'll need:

First and last name

Date of birth

SSN

Are you registering to comply with the UC requirement?

Have you applied for, or are receiving, UC benefits or services?

You can also connect with your local workforce development board, a network of employers and programs that support economic development and the education and training of Pennsylvania's workforce.

To determine your eligibility for disability services, review the Rehabilitation Services Handbook.

Your local PA CareerLink® also provides resume-building tools, an online job search tracking tool, and more.