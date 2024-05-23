Find Disability Services with PA CareerLink®

Register with PA CareerLink®
Registered Pennsylvanians with disabilities can access disability services provided by DLI's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) through PA CareerLink®.
To register, you'll need:
- First and last name
- Date of birth
- SSN
- Are you registering to comply with the UC requirement?
- Have you applied for, or are receiving, UC benefits or services?
You can also connect with your local workforce development board, a network of employers and programs that support economic development and the education and training of Pennsylvania's workforce.
To determine your eligibility for disability services, review the Rehabilitation Services Handbook.
Your local PA CareerLink® also provides resume-building tools, an online job search tracking tool, and more.
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
PA CareerLink® assists individuals with disabilities in partnership with the PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR).
OVR has offices located throughout the Commonwealth to assist individuals with disabilities who want to work but face difficulties with getting or maintaining a job, or advancing in their careers.
OVR Programs & Services
- Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services (BBVS)
- Bureau of Vocational and Rehabilitation Services
- Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
- Office of Developmental Programs' "Everyday lives" Community Integration initiative
- Assistive Technology devices and services
- Disability Web Resources
Additional Opportunities
- Ticket to Work - a free program that helps Social Security beneficiaries maintain a career and become financially independent, all while keeping their Medicare or Medicaid
- Transition from School to Work - Refer high school students with disabilities to OVR to receive vocational guidance and assistance to obtain or maintain competitive employment.
- Individualized Employment Services - Connect with an OVR counselor to identify and develop employment goals and strategies