Find a Registered Apprenticeship Program

Apprenticeships include:

- Apprentices are paid employees who produce high-quality work while they learn skills that enhance their employers' needs. On-the-Job Learning - Develops skilled workers through structured learning in a work setting.

- Develops skilled workers through structured learning in a work setting. Classroom Learning - Improves job-related skills through education in a classroom setting (virtual or in-person).

- Improves job-related skills through education in a classroom setting (virtual or in-person). Mentorship - Provides apprentices with the support of a skilled worker to assist and enhance critical hands-on learning.

- Provides apprentices with the support of a skilled worker to assist and enhance critical hands-on learning. Credentials - Offers a portable, nationally recognized credential to be issued at the completion of the program.

Most apprentices who complete an apprenticeship are able to retain good jobs and advance their careers, with an average annual salary of $80,000.

Apprenticeships are growing in every industry, including:

Advanced Manufacturing

Construction

Energy

Finance & Business

Healthcare

Hospitality

Information Technology

Logistics & Transportation



PA CareerLink® connects you with personalized job search tools to find registered apprenticeship programs in your area. Staff members can help you apply for an apprenticeship from start to finish.

While program requirements and prerequisites may vary, all Pennsylvanians are eligible to apply for a registered apprenticeship program.

Registered apprenticeship programs are designed to meet the needs of a specific industry or trade and prepare Pennsylvanians for family-sustaining jobs.

They also help expand opportunities for underrepresented communities, including individuals who identify themselves in one of the following categories: