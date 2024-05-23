Find a Registered Apprenticeship Program

About Registered Apprenticeships
Job seekers can apply to become apprentices and earn a paycheck while learning valuable job skills at the same time.
About the Programs
Aside from invaluable job training skills, experience, and a paycheck, you'll also be able to earn credits towards an advanced degree while avoiding student debt.
For job seekers
Apprenticeships include:
- Paid Job - Apprentices are paid employees who produce high-quality work while they learn skills that enhance their employers' needs.
- On-the-Job Learning - Develops skilled workers through structured learning in a work setting.
- Classroom Learning - Improves job-related skills through education in a classroom setting (virtual or in-person).
- Mentorship - Provides apprentices with the support of a skilled worker to assist and enhance critical hands-on learning.
- Credentials - Offers a portable, nationally recognized credential to be issued at the completion of the program.
Most apprentices who complete an apprenticeship are able to retain good jobs and advance their careers, with an average annual salary of $80,000.
Apprenticeships are growing in every industry, including:
- Advanced Manufacturing
- Construction
- Energy
- Finance & Business
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Information Technology
- Logistics & Transportation
PA CareerLink® connects you with personalized job search tools to find registered apprenticeship programs in your area. Staff members can help you apply for an apprenticeship from start to finish.
While program requirements and prerequisites may vary, all Pennsylvanians are eligible to apply for a registered apprenticeship program.
Registered apprenticeship programs are designed to meet the needs of a specific industry or trade and prepare Pennsylvanians for family-sustaining jobs.
They also help expand opportunities for underrepresented communities, including individuals who identify themselves in one of the following categories:
- Women
- English-language learners
- Veterans
- Formerly incarcerated individuals
- Individuals with disabilities
- Students & young workers