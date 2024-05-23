Skip to main content

    File an Appeal, Variance, or Extension for Elevator Installation

    If you believe you're unable to adhere to mandated Uniform Construction Code procedures regarding elevator installation, you must file an appeal, variance, or extension petition with L&I's Elevator Safety Board.

    File a petition

    Petition Requirements

    This petition must be used exclusively for elevator appeal, variance or extension requests. All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    A variance is an alternative approach to the strict safety standards and procedures outlined in the Uniform Construction Code (UCC).

    When submitting a petition, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:

    • Elevator Safety Board Petition
    • Elevator permit application and drawings
      • Variance requests require an additional set of drawings for justification

    Petitions are reviewed in the date in which they are received. If applicable, the petitioner may request an expedited review.

    If a hearing is necessary, the Board will notify the petitioner in writing of the date, time and location of the hearing. Otherwise, the petition will be presented to the Board as a recommendation or direct action at a regularly scheduled meeting. After the Board renders a decision, an Elevator Safety Board Order is issued to the petitioner.

    Fee Schedule

    All fees paid to the Elevator Safety Board must be separate from any fees paid to the Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Elevator Division.

    • Variance/Appeals/Extension of Time Request: $388.81 (per building)
    • Expedited Review of petition: Additional $1,211.25 (per building)

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions or concerns, contact L&I's Elevator Safety Board. Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Elevator Safety Board.

    Call us

    If you have any questions you can call the Elevator Safety Board

    Call the Elevator Safety Board

    Mail your final petition

    Mail your complete submission to: Department of Labor & Industry Elevator Safety Board 651 Boas Street, Room 1622 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the petition

    Email Us

    If you have questions you can email the Elevator Safety Board

    Email the Elevator Safety Board