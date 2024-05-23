File an Appeal, Variance, or Extension for Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Accessibility

This petition must be used exclusively for UCC appeal, variance or extension requests. All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

A variance is an alternative approach to the strict safety standards and procedures outlined in the Uniform Construction Code (UCC).

When submitting a petition, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:

A completed submission per building Note: Multiple variance requests may be needed for a single building



Architectural drawings

If the variance is related to concerns about accessibility, a detailed site plan is needed

Fee schedules are determined by the Accessibility Advisory Board.