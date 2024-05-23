Skip to main content

    File an Appeal, Variance, or Extension for Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Accessibility

    If you believe you're unable to adhere to mandated Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code accessibility procedures, you must file an appeal, variance, or extension petition with L&I's Accessibility Advisory Board.

    Petition Requirements

    This petition must be used exclusively for UCC appeal, variance or extension requests. All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    A variance is an alternative approach to the strict safety standards and procedures outlined in the Uniform Construction Code (UCC).

    When submitting a petition, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:

    • A completed submission per building
      • Note: Multiple variance requests may be needed for a single building
    • Architectural drawings
    • If the variance is related to concerns about accessibility, a detailed site plan is needed

    Fee schedules are determined by the Accessibility Advisory Board.

    Contact us

    If you have any questions or concerns, contact L&I's Accessibility Advisory Board Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Advisory Board.

    By phone

    If you have any questions you can call the Accessibility Advisory Board

    By fax

    If you have questions you can fax the Accessibility Advisory Board

    Mail your final petition

    Mail your complete submission to: Department of Labor & Industry Accessibility Advisory Board 651 Boas Street, Room 1600 Harrisburg, PA 17121

