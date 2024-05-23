Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    File an Appeal, Variance, or Extension for Building Installation

    If you believe you're unable to adhere to mandated Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code procedures for building installation, you must file an appeal or a variance petition with L&I's Industrial Board.

    File a request

    Petition Requirements

    This petition must be used exclusively for flammable and combustible liquids installation appeal, variance or extension requests. All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    When submitting a petition, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:

    • Industrial Board Petition
    • Intent to Install document
    • Intent to Install Tanks/Pumps/Dispensers document

    If installing an attended, self-service fueling station:

    • One copy of a completed Attended Self-Service Station is needed

    If the installation involves Ethanol-85% tanks and related equipment:

    • E-85 Installation and E-85 Certification Form

    If requesting a variance regarding distance to a property line, a letter from adjacent property owners stating their approval of the installation distance must be submitted.

    Fee Schedule

    • Variance/Appeals/Extension of Time Request: $388.81 (per building)
    • Expedited Review of petition: Additional $1,211.25 (per building)

    Contact us

    If you have any questions or concerns, contact L&I's Industrial Board. Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Industrial Board.

    By phone

    If you have questions you can call the Industrial Board

    Call the Industrial Board

    By email

    If you have questions you can email the Industrial Board

    Email the Industrial Board

    Mail your final petition

    Mail your complete submission to: Department of Labor & Industry Industrial Board 651 Boas Street, Room 1622 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the petition