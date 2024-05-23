File a Request to be Added to the Certified Third Party Elevator Inspection Agency List

Skip to main content

    The Department requires certification for all third party agencies that inspect elevators and other lifting devices to ensure they comply with the requirements of the Uniform Construction Code (UCC).

    Certified Third Party Elevator Inspection Agency List Overview

    The UCC regulations state that equipment must be inspected regularly, either every six or twelve months, depending on its type.

    Any UCC-certified elevator inspector can perform these inspections. However, if the equipment hasn't been inspected on time, owners should contact a UCC-certified third party inspection agency to arrange for an inspection.

    Certified Third Party Elevator Inspection Agency List

    All third party agencies that inspect elevators and other lifting devices for compliance with the requirements of the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) services must be certified by the Department.

    All third party agencies that are currently certified to inspect elevators and other lifting devices are listed below. However, only those agencies that have provided detailed listing information to the Department are underlined and hyperlinked to a page that lists the contact information of the agency and the counties in which the elevator inspection agency provides UCC services. To provide detailed listing information to the Department, agencies should complete and submit the Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency Website Listing Information (Elevators) form.

    Note: These listings are based on information voluntarily provided to the Department and may not accurately reflect an agency’s current complement and the credentials held by its employees.

    Third Party Agency

    Expiration Date

    Alpine Elevator Professionals

    1/11/2027

    Apex Elevator Inspection & Testing, LLC

    12/30/2025

    Arundel Inspection Services, LLC

    9/20/2026

    Ascend Elevator Inspection Service LLC

    2/8/2026

    ATIS Elevator Inspections, LLC

    2/4/2025

    BOCA Group International Inc.

    11/6/2026

    Citywide Elevator Consulting, LLC

    9/21/2026

    Commercial Technical Services, Inc.

    3/14/2025

    D. H. Ross Elevator Inspections, Inc.

    6/10/2025

    ATAB LLC dba Dominion Elevator Inspection Service, Inc.

    5/12/2025

    Dutch Elevator Inspections

    12/22/2025

    Elevator Management Services, LLC

    9/19/2025

    Elevator Safety Inspection Services (ESIS)

    8/31/2025

    Gannett Fleming

    2/20/2026

    Green Elevator Inspection Company

    1/11/2026

    Greenlift Elevator Inc.

    11/27/2026

    Insparisk, LLC

    6/13/2026

    KDA Elevator Consultants, LLC

    2/28/2026

    Liberty Elevator Experts, LLC

    3/26/2026

    LVSL Services

    12/1/2026

    MHI Consulting, LLC

    5/13/2025

    Murray and Sena, LLC

    4/30/2024

    Nagle Elevator Inspection & Testing, LLC

    12/14/2026

    National Elevator Inspection Services, Inc.

    4/12/2025

    NextGen Elevator Inspection & Testing

    6/7/2026

    PM Engineering, PLLC

    5/12/2026

    PowersVTC

    2/3/2024

    Premier Vertical Solutions, LLC

    7/28/2025

    Richard A. Kennedy & Associates, LLC

    1/23/2026

    Van Deusen & Associates (VDA) Inc

    2/7/2026

    Vertical Systems Analysis, Inc.

    12/21/2025

    Vertical Transportation Excellence

    2/20/2026

