Enroll in the Commonwealth Technical Institute

About CTI
CTI is a technical trade school, licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, that offers hands-on training to help you find your next job.
CTI provides job training and independent living skills services to all Pennsylvanians–with specialized services available to individuals with disabilities.
Our associate degree programs:
- Medical office assistant
- Culinary arts
- Networking technology
Our diploma programs with credentials for careers in:
- Automotive technology
- Culinary arts
- Nursing
- Welding technology
Our essential workplace skills programs with credentials for careers in:
- Distribution and Warehousing
- Maintenance and Building Trades
- Office
Our career-focused curriculum emphasizes:
- Core skills (reading, writing, speaking, and computer skills)
- Soft skills (communication, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving)
- Job-related hard skills (creating professional portfolios, resumes, cover letters, and mastering interviews)
Individualized Career Services
As CTI students get closer to graduation, job-readiness classes cover:
- Writing resumes and cover letters
- Developing portfolios
- Completing job applications
- Using technology for job searches
- Effective workplace communication
- Recorded mock interviews
Graduates can also have their resumes updated by Career Services for free at any time after graduation.
Affordable Education
Don’t let cost keep you from reaching your career goals. Check out our Financial Aid page for information on resources that can help lower your education costs.
Academic Support
The Academic Success Center is designed to assist CTI students in adapting to college-level learning. Staff is committed to helping students achieve their academic goals. Services include:
- Academic advising
- Open classrooms/lab hours on evenings and weekends
- Workshops for basic study skills
- Professional and peer tutorial services
- Academic, financial, and personal counseling
- Information about career options
- Study center tutoring area
- Academic collaboration with staff and more
Eligibility
A certificate of graduation from a secondary education school, a high school diploma or a GED certificate is required for admission to CTI programs.
Application Process
Follow the steps below to start your educational journey at CTI.
Choose a program
The first step to starting your education journey at CTI is to pick the program you want to pursue. Our institute in Johnstown, PA, offers 11 program options for those seeking technical careers.
Connect with us
Meet with one of our dedicated counselors to help you navigate the application process and get personalized answers to any questions about timelines, curriculum, or life at CTI.
If you need specialized assistance selecting a program, our dedicated team will assist you through a vocational evaluation, assessing strengths, interests, and preferences to guide you in identifying the appropriate vocational goal/training program.
Schedule a tour
Schedule a tour and let us show you what is available to students of CTI.
Financial aid process
At CTI, we believe every person deserves access to an affordable education that sets them up for a long-term career in an industry they are excited about. To ensure we are helping everyone we can, our financial service officers can walk you through different financial aid options, including federal aid, scholarships, and grants.
Apply
You can apply online! You'll need a Keystone ID to log in, so make sure to register for a Keystone ID if you don't already have one. Once your application is processed, we'll be in touch!
CTI at HGAC Programs
As a medical office assistant, you will be prepared for clerical positions in hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, physicians' offices, social services agencies, health departments, and insurance companies. Many have also found employment with government agencies and companies with medical facilities.
In the Associate in Specialized Technology (AST) Culinary Arts program, you will learn how to make food a career. You'll not only learn the fundamental skills that every chef needs, but you'll also be able to plan your own path toward a lifelong career doing what you love. In less than two years, you'll learn to produce a wide range of meals and cuisines, manage people, and use cutting-edge technology. Come put our industry-proven, hands-on learning approach and professional professors to work for you.
Our Associate in Networking Technology degree program is designed to provide a comprehensive education leading to entry-level positions such as telecommunications analyst, systems analyst, network manager, and first-line supervisor, as well as a strong foundation for further academic and professional study in networking, computer science, and decision sciences.
In state-of-the-art labs, put your troubleshooting talents to the test. Engage in real-life diagnostic situations using the latest up-to-date software, tests and automobile diagnostics. When you're finished, you'll have the advanced competence required for a high-demand profession in automotive technology.
The Culinary Assistant diploma program provides students with training to be an essential component of any food establishment. Learning about kitchen maintenance, sanitation, production, and safety is necessary for employment in food service operations.
This program prepares individuals for a multitude of career opportunities in distribution, transportation, warehousing, supply chain, and manufacturing organizations.
The Early Childhood Education diploma program provides instruction in fundamental, entry-level skills based on a set of nationally recognized competency standards that guide early childhood professionals toward becoming qualified educators of young children.
The Maintenance and Building Trades program provides instruction in basic, entry-level skills and knowledge to help maintenance personnel keep buildings and grounds clean and in a good state of repair. Hands-on training follows classroom instruction.
The Nursing Aide diploma program provides instruction in basic nursing assistant skills and principles of restorative care. The overall objective is to provide the training necessary to deliver caring service and respect to residents of a care facility. Students participate in a clinical experience.
Build a solid foundation to help launch your career in the business world. This program provides instruction in basic, entry-level skills, and knowledge of clerical and recordkeeping office work.
Are you looking for a way to combine hands-on learning with a rewarding career involving restoring and creating everyday items? CTI has a place for you whether you're starting a new career or seeking to learn another type of welding.
Apply Now
Before starting your CTI at HGAC Enrollment Application, you need a Keystone Login or Keystone ID. You may already have a Keystone Login/ID if you have access to:
For more information on registering for an account, review Keystone Login or Keystone ID Details, then choose to sign in or register using the applicable buttons.
NOTE: If you are registering for the first time, please allow approximately 10 minutes after creating your account before attempting to sign in to start your application.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) is a comprehensive facility offering pre-employment transition, rehabilitative, educational, vocational, life management, and counseling services, resulting in employment and independence. The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) is a postsecondary trade and technical school licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), located within the Hiram G. Andrews Center. The Commonwealth Technical Institute provides training to all students, including, but not exclusive to, individuals with disabilities.
Our school utilizes the U.S. Department of Education's net price calculator, which uses institutional data to provide estimated net price information to current and prospective undergraduate students and their families based on their specific situations. The Commonwealth Technical Institute's calculator reflects the average cost of attendance for the 2024 academic year.
Yes! Through our Career Services Department, students can explore job opportunities with the assistance of the CTI at HGAC staff. A free, lifetime resume service is also offered to all Commonwealth Technical Institute graduates. The Career Services Department will help match a student's skills and qualifications with open positions. Our staff works to involve your referring agency in your placement during the final term of your education.
About 15 students in lab classes and about 20 students in lecture classes
Yes! We have single- and double-occupancy dorm rooms on campus. Dormitory areas are secure – accessible only to residents with key card access.