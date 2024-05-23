Enroll in the Commonwealth Technical Institute

CTI provides job training and independent living skills services to all Pennsylvanians–with specialized services available to individuals with disabilities.

Our associate degree programs:

Medical office assistant

Culinary arts

Networking technology

Our diploma programs with credentials for careers in:

Automotive technology



Culinary arts

Nursing

Welding technology

Our essential workplace skills programs with credentials for careers in:

Distribution and Warehousing

Maintenance and Building Trades

Office

Our career-focused curriculum emphasizes:

Core skills (reading, writing, speaking, and computer skills)

Soft skills (communication, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving)

Job-related hard skills (creating professional portfolios, resumes, cover letters, and mastering interviews)

Individualized Career Services

As CTI students get closer to graduation, job-readiness classes cover:

Writing resumes and cover letters

Developing portfolios

Completing job applications

Using technology for job searches

Effective workplace communication

Recorded mock interviews

Graduates can also have their resumes updated by Career Services for free at any time after graduation.

Affordable Education

Don’t let cost keep you from reaching your career goals. Check out our Financial Aid page for information on resources that can help lower your education costs.

Academic Support

The Academic Success Center is designed to assist CTI students in adapting to college-level learning. Staff is committed to helping students achieve their academic goals. Services include: