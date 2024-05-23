Apply for Special Permit to Employ Child Performers

Children employed as performers are subject to special protections under Pennsylvania law. This includes explicit approval from the child's parent/guardian and a school official.

Employers of child performers must apply for special permits on behalf of each child performer. This includes artistic or creative performance in a variety of mediums:

live performance (including Halloween-themed attractions)

radio

television

movie

Internet

publication

documentary

reality programming

or other broadcast medium that is transmitted to an audience

Employers may not include child performers in a rehearsal, filming or production until they have received a permit.

L&I's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) approves permits that meet the requirements of the Child Labor Act –including signed permission from the child's parent or guardian.

A school official must complete the section applicable to performing or rehearsing during school hours.

BLLC does not approve permits for performances that are potentially dangerous or hazardous to the child’s well-being, which includes acrobatic acts and dangerous activities involving speed, height, and a high level of physical exertion of stunts.

Violations of the Child Labor Act may be punishable by either administrative or criminal penalties. Criminal penalties could include fines of up to $500 for first violations, and up to $1,500 per violation and/or up to 10 days of imprisonment for subsequent violations. Administrative penalties may include fines of up to $5,000 per violation and corrective action orders to violating parties.