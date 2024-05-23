Skip to main content

    Apply for Certification as an Accredited Lead Training Course Provider

    In order to teach lead abatement training courses within Pennsylvania, an individual/company must apply to become an accredited Lead Training Course Provider with L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

    Apply here

    Lead Training Accreditation Overview

    The Lead Certification Act (Act 44 of 1995) and the Lead-Based Paint Occupation Accreditation and Certification Regulations were passed to require training, licensing, certification and adherence to work safe practices for lead professionals. The training includes topics that are required per discipline according to the EPA’s Lead; Requirements for Lead-Based Paint Activities in Target Housing and Child-Occupied Facilities; Final Rule (August 29, 1996) (PDF) delivered by an accredited training provider.

    Application Requirements

    Applicants should submit their application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division. Training providers must meet these criteria to offer lead-based paint abatement courses:

    • Obtain Accreditation by submitting the "Lead Training Course Accreditation Application"
    • Pay required fees
    • Provide copies of EPA or other state accreditations, facility details, instructors' resumes, Quality Control Plan, and course details.
    • Inform the division five days before starting a training course.
    • Ensure all participants sign in on the Department's form and submit it within five days of completing the training.
    • Complete evaluations for each participant and submit them within five days of completing the training.

    The Department will review applications within 30 days. If approved, a Certificate of Accreditation will be issued, allowing providers to offer lead abatement training courses.

    All of these items should be mailed to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Contact Us

    For questions about lead certification requirements, contact L&I's Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    Email us

    Email the CAL Division

    By phone

    Call the CAL Division

    By mail

    Mail your completed application to: PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121