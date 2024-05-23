Apply for Certification as an Accredited Lead Training Course Provider

Applicants should submit their application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division. Training providers must meet these criteria to offer lead-based paint abatement courses:

Obtain Accreditation by submitting the "Lead Training Course Accreditation Application"

Pay required fees

Provide copies of EPA or other state accreditations, facility details, instructors' resumes, Quality Control Plan, and course details.

Inform the division five days before starting a training course.

Ensure all participants sign in on the Department's form and submit it within five days of completing the training.

Complete evaluations for each participant and submit them within five days of completing the training.

The Department will review applications within 30 days. If approved, a Certificate of Accreditation will be issued, allowing providers to offer lead abatement training courses.

All of these items should be mailed to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121