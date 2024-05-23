Apply for a Uniform Construction Code Alterations Level 1 Permit

Uniform Construction Code Alterations Level 1 Overview
This basic application for building permits applies to authorized changes in buildings. In most cases, a building permit can be granted if the proposed work involves replacing materials.
In addition, the Department allows the use of this application when the following construction will occur:
- Replacing windows or doors (if these will not affect building egress or make changes to fire-ratings).
- Restoring or replacing a building facade.
- Modification or installation of typical secondary members.
- Minor alterations or replacement of existing pathways.
- Minor alterations to plumbing systems.
- The relocation of sprinkler heads, if this does not affect the sprinkler coverage area.
- Alterations to supply/exhaust HVAC systems (if the capabilities of the existing system are not exceeded). This includes all air distribution systems.
- The installation, relocation or replacement of instrumentation and controls, computer networks and communication equipment operating at 50 volts or less.
- The alteration of existing electrical branch circuits, if over-current protection devices are not modified or added to.
- The alteration of an existing or addition of one (1) new 208V/30A (or less) circuit for power or lighting.
- The reconfiguration of lighting systems (including switching), if COMcheck or other energy conservation code compliance data is supplied.
- Alterations to hydronic systems (typically, hot and/or chilled water), if the capabilities of the existing systems are not exceeded.
Customers should note carefully the following conditions.
The Department reserves the right to require that a statement sealed by a licensed design professional be provided (indicating that the proposed work will not violate provisions of the UCC), for other changes proposed on the Alterations-Level 1 application.
Should applicants inaccurately describe the work for which an Alteration-Level 1 permit has been issued, and should the completed construction fall outside the scope of this permit, the Department reserves the right to impose whatever corrective actions may be needed to ensure compliance with the UCC.
To apply for an Alterations-Level 1 building permit:
- Submit one (1) copy of the form UCC-15 (APPLICATION FOR ALTERATIONS-LEVEL 1 PERMIT).
Building Permits and Certificates of Occupancy issued by the Department are always issued to the person who is listed as the building permit applicant. Typically, this is a design professional or a contractor. If a building owner desires his or her name to be on the Building Permit or Certificate of Occupancy, it is critical that he/she be listed as the permit applicant.
- A check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the applicable fee. The Department is now offering expedited plan review performed within seven days of receipt of a written request for an additional cost. It is also offering inspections outside of normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m., excluding holidays) upon written request from the applicant at an additional cost.
Be sure to accurately detail all work to be done under the building permit.
If you are seeking a Level-1 permit for a roof replacement and the work will include replacement of some or all sheathing, the type and thickness of the existing and replacement material must be specified in your description.
If the work to be done will affect the building envelope, mechanical systems, or the electrical power and lighting systems, a narrative describing how the work will satisfy the requirements of the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code must be included. If the requirements will not be satisfied, then additional information must be submitted.
After reviewing this information, the Bureau will either issue a UCC Building Permit or contact you regarding work that appears to fall outside the scope of Alterations-Level 1 work. If a permit is issued, we will also inform you of inspections that must be passed, before a certificate of compliance can be issued.
Mail the complete application package to:
Buildings Section
Department of Labor and Industry
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17121-0750