Apply for a Uniform Construction Code Alterations Level 1 Permit

Customers should note carefully the following conditions.

The Department reserves the right to require that a statement sealed by a licensed design professional be provided (indicating that the proposed work will not violate provisions of the UCC), for other changes proposed on the Alterations-Level 1 application.

Should applicants inaccurately describe the work for which an Alteration-Level 1 permit has been issued, and should the completed construction fall outside the scope of this permit, the Department reserves the right to impose whatever corrective actions may be needed to ensure compliance with the UCC.

To apply for an Alterations-Level 1 building permit:

Submit one (1) copy of the form UCC-15 (APPLICATION FOR ALTERATIONS-LEVEL 1 PERMIT).

Building Permits and Certificates of Occupancy issued by the Department are always issued to the person who is listed as the building permit applicant. Typically, this is a design professional or a contractor. If a building owner desires his or her name to be on the Building Permit or Certificate of Occupancy, it is critical that he/she be listed as the permit applicant.



A check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the applicable fee. The Department is now offering expedited plan review performed within seven days of receipt of a written request for an additional cost. It is also offering inspections outside of normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m., excluding holidays) upon written request from the applicant at an additional cost.

Be sure to accurately detail all work to be done under the building permit.

If you are seeking a Level-1 permit for a roof replacement and the work will include replacement of some or all sheathing, the type and thickness of the existing and replacement material must be specified in your description.

If the work to be done will affect the building envelope, mechanical systems, or the electrical power and lighting systems, a narrative describing how the work will satisfy the requirements of the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code must be included. If the requirements will not be satisfied, then additional information must be submitted.

After reviewing this information, the Bureau will either issue a UCC Building Permit or contact you regarding work that appears to fall outside the scope of Alterations-Level 1 work. If a permit is issued, we will also inform you of inspections that must be passed, before a certificate of compliance can be issued.

Mail the complete application package to:

Buildings Section

Department of Labor and Industry

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17121-0750