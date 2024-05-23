Apply for a Social Security Disability Determination

About Disability Determination
BDD evaluates disability claims on behalf of the federal Social Security Administration (SSA).
BDD assesses the medical eligibility of Pennsylvanians applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. BDD collaborates with healthcare professionals and uses medical evidence to make informed decisions regarding the severity of applicants' impairments and their ability to work and earn a living.
As part of the broader social safety net, Disability Determination Services in Pennsylvania strives to support those facing significant health challenges by facilitating access to essential financial assistance through the federal disability programs.
Eligibility
Two federal programs, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), provide benefits to people with disabilities. Both programs share the requirement that the disability significantly impairs the individual's ability to work and earn a living.
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)
To qualify for SSDI, you must have a significant work history and have paid Social Security taxes.
Work credits are earned based on the amount of time worked and the income earned. The number of credits required for eligibility depends on your age at the time of disability.
Additionally, you must meet the SSA's definition of disability, meaning you have a medical condition expected to last at least one year or result in death, which prevents you from engaging in substantial gainful activity–also known as SGA.
Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
On the other hand, SSI is a need-based program. Eligible individuals are elderly, blind, or otherwise disabled–and have limited income and resources.
Eligibility for SSI is not contingent on work history or Social Security tax contributions.
To qualify, applicants must meet strict income and resource limits, and they must also have a disability that meets the SSA's criteria.
Application Process
You can apply for disability benefits online, by phone or in person.
First, gather necessary information and documents, including work history, medical records, and information about medications and treatments. Use the Adult Disability Checklist to make sure you gather everything you'll need.
Complete and submit your application online, by phone or in person.
BDD will review your application on behalf of the SSA and determine your eligibility for benefits.
You'll be notified of the determination. If your application for benefits is denied, you have the right to appeal. Be sure to do that within 60 days.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program is managed by the Social Security Administration (SSA), offering benefits to those unable to work due to a lasting physical or mental impairment (lasting at least 12 months or resulting in death). Go to www.ssa.gov/disability for more details.
Short-term disability insurance must be purchased from a private company.
Call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact Us
Reach out to your local SSA Field Office if you have questions or need more details about the following areas:
- Disability benefits
- Eligibility
- Applying for disability benefits
- The disability application procedure
- The status of your disability application
- Awarded benefits
- Need to file an appeal regarding a decision on your disability claim. To learn more about the appeals process, visit Social Security Appeals.
Contact BDD if you experience one of the following:
- The local SSA field office indicates that your claim is pending at the DDS.
- You have received communication from BDD requesting information about medical sources.
- You have appealed and received communication about a disability hearing.