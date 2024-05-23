Apply for a Social Security Disability Determination

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)

To qualify for SSDI, you must have a significant work history and have paid Social Security taxes.

Work credits are earned based on the amount of time worked and the income earned. The number of credits required for eligibility depends on your age at the time of disability.

Additionally, you must meet the SSA's definition of disability, meaning you have a medical condition expected to last at least one year or result in death, which prevents you from engaging in substantial gainful activity–also known as SGA.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

On the other hand, SSI is a need-based program. Eligible individuals are elderly, blind, or otherwise disabled–and have limited income and resources.

Eligibility for SSI is not contingent on work history or Social Security tax contributions.

To qualify, applicants must meet strict income and resource limits, and they must also have a disability that meets the SSA's criteria.