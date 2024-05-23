Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Social Security Disability Determination

    L&I's Bureau of Disability Determination Services (BDD) evaluates Pennsylvanians' medical eligibility for Social Security Disability benefits.

    Apply for disability benefits
    Find a local Social Security office

    About Disability Determination

    BDD evaluates disability claims on behalf of the federal Social Security Administration (SSA).

    BDD assesses the medical eligibility of Pennsylvanians applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. BDD collaborates with healthcare professionals and uses medical evidence to make informed decisions regarding the severity of applicants' impairments and their ability to work and earn a living.

    As part of the broader social safety net, Disability Determination Services in Pennsylvania strives to support those facing significant health challenges by facilitating access to essential financial assistance through the federal disability programs.

    VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION SERVICES

    Need help finding a job? OVR can help.

    The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) specializes in helping Pennsylvanians with disabilities find and maintain good jobs.

    Contact OVR

    Eligibility

    Two federal programs, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), provide benefits to people with disabilities. Both programs share the requirement that the disability significantly impairs the individual's ability to work and earn a living.

    Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)

    To qualify for SSDI, you must have a significant work history and have paid Social Security taxes.

    Work credits are earned based on the amount of time worked and the income earned. The number of credits required for eligibility depends on your age at the time of disability.

    Additionally, you must meet the SSA's definition of disability, meaning you have a medical condition expected to last at least one year or result in death, which prevents you from engaging in substantial gainful activity–also known as SGA.

    Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

    On the other hand, SSI is a need-based program. Eligible individuals are elderly, blind, or otherwise disabled–and have limited income and resources.

    Eligibility for SSI is not contingent on work history or Social Security tax contributions.

    To qualify, applicants must meet strict income and resource limits, and they must also have a disability that meets the SSA's criteria.

    Application Process

    You can apply for disability benefits online, by phone or in person.

    First, gather necessary information and documents, including work history, medical records, and information about medications and treatments. Use the Adult Disability Checklist to make sure you gather everything you'll need.

    Complete and submit your application online, by phone or in person.

    BDD will review your application on behalf of the SSA and determine your eligibility for benefits.

    You'll be notified of the determination. If your application for benefits is denied, you have the right to appeal. Be sure to do that within 60 days.

    Apply for disability benefits as soon as you become disabled, as the process may take several months.

    Apply Online

    You can apply online through the SSA website.

    Apply Online

    Apply by Phone

    Call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to apply by phone.

    1-800-772-1213

    Apply With Your Local Office

    Your local Social Security office can help you apply. Find the phone number for your local office by using this Office Locator and looking under Social Security Office Information.

    SSA Office Locator

    Frequently Asked Questions

    The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program is managed by the Social Security Administration (SSA), offering benefits to those unable to work due to a lasting physical or mental impairment (lasting at least 12 months or resulting in death). Go to www.ssa.gov/disability for more details.

    Go to ​this link on the SSA.gov web page: https://www.ssa.gov/onlineservices/

    Short-term disability insurance must be purchased from a private company.

    Call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Contact Us

    Reach out to your local SSA Field Office if you have questions or need more details about the following areas:

    • Disability benefits
    • Eligibility
    • Applying for disability benefits
    • The disability application procedure
    • The status of your disability application
    • Awarded benefits
    • Need to file an appeal regarding a decision on your disability claim. To learn more about the appeals process, visit Social Security Appeals.

    Contact BDD if you experience one of the following: 

    • The local SSA field office indicates that your claim is pending at the DDS.
    • You have received communication from BDD requesting information about medical sources.
    • You have appealed and received communication about a disability hearing.

    BDD

    Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 1-888-772-1409

    Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    SSA TTY

    Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1-800-325-0778

    Call us

    Find Your Local SSA Office

    Type in your ZIP code using the Social Security Office Locator to find an office near you.

    SSA Office Locator